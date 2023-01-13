Dream revamp: Vogue Williams shows her new-look bedroom 

As she reveals her new-look bedroom, Vogue Williams confides: “Obsessed with all things interior, never sure if people like seeing it!”

Continuing on the theme of home decor content, the podcaster and TV presenter expands, as she posts a reel on Instagram during the week: “I love it, so here is a bedroom I recently did in my house in Howth.”

Vogue Williams in her new-look bedroom.

Well, over 13.4k “likes” later, she is left in no doubt.

Limerick interior designer Geri O’Toole worked with Vogue to create the understated but luxurious look, complete with a Parisian bouclé headboard with fitted brass sockets, artwork, and bespoke pieces — including a glamorous dressing screen that hides the television.

The My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast host and businesswoman bought her Howth home in 2020 and spent two years renovating the property, much of it during the pandemic, with Ventura Designs.

Vogue now divides her time between Dublin and London and shares both residences with her husband, Spencer Matthews, and their three children, Theodore, Gigi and Otto.

Geri and Vogue.

She had already bought a few pieces from Geri Designs for her London pad “because her shop is “stunnnnnn”, adds Vogue.

Fashion and interiors made for super-chic bedfellows, as did designer and client’s ideas as soon as Limerick city-based Geri and Vogue started pooling ideas for the dream bedroom mood board in the Howth house. “When we met I brought Vogue a sample box with the proposals,” Geri says.

“I interpreted her style from what I have seen her wear on Instagram and I knew it had to be a cool, stylish scheme with quality fabrics and design.”

Geri started work on the bedroom project in spring 2021 and it was completed in August that year.

One of the talking points is the subtle, pale blue shade chosen for the bedroom walls. “The paint colour is Bone China Blue from Little Greene,” says Geri.

This calming wash of colour came about when Geri and Vogue drew up the core design plan. “The brief was no grey, no panelling, just a clean look, and to keep the existing carpet [Matt Britton Carpets],” says Geri.

The king-size bed is the focal point of the space and for this Geri sourced an Emma mattress and bed base. “Everything else is custom-made from Geri designs,” she adds.

The dusky-pink wraparound headboard was designed and created by Geri, as were the other soft furnishings and fittings. “These were bespoke made through Geri Designs — Pierre Grey Roman blinds, Parisian fabric, and brass sockets installed in the bouclé headboard. We also did a custom-made dressing screen to hide the TV,” she says.

The cloud-themed light figure is another keynote piece which is available from Geri Designs and Geri designed and made solid custom-created pink marble side tables. “They are the perfect bedsides to fit into the extra-long headboard,” she adds.