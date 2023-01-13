Dream revamp: Vogue Williams shows her new-look bedroom 

As she reveals her new-look bedroom, Vogue Williams confides: “Obsessed with all things interior, never sure if people like seeing it!”
The My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast host and businesswoman bought her Howth home in 2020 and spent two years renovating the property, much of it during the pandemic, with Ventura Designs.
Vogue now divides her time between Dublin and London and shares both residences with her husband, Spencer Matthews, and their three children, Theodore, Gigi and Otto.
Fashion and interiors made for super-chic bedfellows, as did designer and client’s ideas as soon as Limerick city-based Geri and Vogue started pooling ideas for the dream bedroom mood board in the Howth house. “When we met I brought Vogue a sample box with the proposals,” Geri says.
“I interpreted her style from what I have seen her wear on Instagram and I knew it had to be a cool, stylish scheme with quality fabrics and design.”
The king-size bed is the focal point of the space and for this Geri sourced an Emma mattress and bed base. “Everything else is custom-made from Geri designs,” she adds.
- Geri Designs has offices in Limerick and Dublin
- Instagram: Geri_designs
- @Voguewilliams