Blue Monday: Eight ways to give your home a happy, aqua vibe 

It’s instant transportation to the Mediterranean with the Ca' Pietra Maldives Lagoon tiles.

These large-scale beauties have elements of sandy hues and white sea foam patterns that can work as floor tiles, too, in the bathroom to complete the sense of escapism; €162.65 per pair at tiles.ie.

Let’s go retro with a touch of contemporary urban design in the Dakota sideboard and hide all the clutter behind a sliding door cupboard and four colour-coordinated drawers in oak, blue, grey and green.

It’s €668.83 at Housecosy.com.

Picture yourself swimming in aqua waves with the Island Life wall mural. Its cool-toned palette of blue and green is immersive, arty and a conversation piece.

Measuring 601cm by 320cm, it’s €51.10 at Feathr.com.

Introduce aqua with accessories and work it with other tones. The Portmerion large placemats come in a set of four (€31.34) for a dine around the world experience.

Add a set of six coasters and six regular size mats for tablescaping co-ordination. From portmerion.co.uk.

Get the designer touch and an ombré-effect which is so easy on the eye with the Calvin Klein Linear Glow rug.

Pair it with on-trend brown furniture for a warm, fresh look; €299.99 at Wayfair.ie.

Wallpaper borders are back as a quick and easy decorating fix. Try one in the bathroom to give tired tiles a second chance.

This Harbour design from fionahoward.com comes in five different colourways depicting coastal scenes and quaint cottages. It is priced at €30.66.

Kitchen textiles are a great way of refreshing the kitchen, with oven gloves, tea cosy and tea towels adding colour and pattern.

Sticky Toffee has the Aqua pile of five tea towels with herringbone stripes which takes this kitchen staple and makes it chic; €24.98 at stickytoffee.store.

Are you more of a pink than blue person but willing to dip a toe into aqua?

Brand McKenzie’s Curious Skies wallpaper is digitally printed with hot-air balloon motifs, blowsy florals and sea creatures for a fantasy theme set against a colourway of pale pink and aqua. It is priced at €282.74 at wallpaperdirect.com.