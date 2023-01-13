Wish List: Groovy home interiors choices that spark conversation 

OK, we're not thinking quite 70s lounge pit, but conviviality is the new buzzword around living rooms arranged for conversation
Wish List: Groovy home interiors choices that spark conversation 
Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 11:26
Carol O’Callaghan

Modular sofa

More than 40 years later, the Togo modular sofa from French brand Ligne Roset is still at home with us. Designed by Michel Ducaroy, it’s all softness — definitely no hard bits — as you sink into its caterpillar-style structure for relaxation at its best. Price depending on size and configuration from Ligne Roset, Dublin.

Coffee curves

The curves on the Kuklos coffee table from www.sazy.com means no one stubs their shin bone on a low-lying corner. Sitting on a base of three solid travertine stone orbs, this beauty is lightened up by a bean-shaped tempered glass top; €783.50.

Heron floor lamp

Think leggy birds perched on Irish riverbanks with the Heron floor lamp. Made from warm copper piping and industrial fittings, it’s softened with a base made from storm-fallen beech trees in Wicklow. It is €420 at www.copperfish.ie.

Backs to the wall

Bookcases no longer have their backs to the wall with the Miniforms Palinfrasca by Italian Studio Fabio Fantolino. Available in a choice of colours and sizes, it’s perfect for deploying as a room divider for broken-plan living and for having an array of books and board games nearby; €692.66 at www.gomodern.co.uk.

Wallpaper art

Wallpaper keeps evolving from a simple decorative wall treatment to art style, evoking places and atmospheres and bringing life and visual interest to otherwise simple surroundings. The Koralian Aquamarine design is from the Sundance Villa collection from www.mindtheg.com is priced at €195 per roll.

Drinks trolley

Drinks trolleys are now the staple for gatherings of friends and family. Citing vintage styling, the Kara circular model has shelves for drinks and glassware, set on castors for easy wheeling around. It has a price tag of €425.81 at www.madaboutmidcenturymodern.com.

Underfoot

For snuggly comfort underfoot, there’s the Volcano circular rug by Louis de Poortere in a coral hue with a flatweave design, making it ideal for sitting under furniture. It is priced at €945 for 240cm by 240cm from Rugs.ie.

Getting cosy

The combo of two armchairs and a sofa is back but not the three-piece suite we knew. Now they’re independent pieces but in complementary colourways. Ercol’s Marinello sofa gets cosy with a pair of Marino chairs in complementary grey and yellow for a modern look with nods to mid-century. Sofa from €2,990, chairs from €1,900 at www.ercol.com.

More in this section

Snowdrops, Galanthus nivalis spring garden flowers Five white plants to brighten up your garden in winter
Room To Improve review: ‘I'll move there if Dermot Bannon designs our house’ Room To Improve review: ‘I'll move there if Dermot Bannon designs our house’
Five fast and fun ideas to add zing to your life and living space Five fast and fun ideas to add zing to your life and living space
#Home - WishList
<p>Pantone Colour of the Year 2023 (Graham &amp; Brown/PA)</p>

How to style Pantone’s 2023 Colour of the Year: Viva Magenta

READ NOW
Property & Home
Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly update on residential property and planning news as well the latest trends in homes and gardens.

Sign up

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.215 s