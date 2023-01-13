Wish List: Groovy home interiors choices that spark conversation 

Modular sofa

More than 40 years later, the Togo modular sofa from French brand Ligne Roset is still at home with us. Designed by Michel Ducaroy, it’s all softness — definitely no hard bits — as you sink into its caterpillar-style structure for relaxation at its best. Price depending on size and configuration from Ligne Roset, Dublin.

Coffee curves

The curves on the Kuklos coffee table from www.sazy.com means no one stubs their shin bone on a low-lying corner. Sitting on a base of three solid travertine stone orbs, this beauty is lightened up by a bean-shaped tempered glass top; €783.50.

Heron floor lamp

Think leggy birds perched on Irish riverbanks with the Heron floor lamp. Made from warm copper piping and industrial fittings, it’s softened with a base made from storm-fallen beech trees in Wicklow. It is €420 at www.copperfish.ie.

Backs to the wall

Bookcases no longer have their backs to the wall with the Miniforms Palinfrasca by Italian Studio Fabio Fantolino. Available in a choice of colours and sizes, it’s perfect for deploying as a room divider for broken-plan living and for having an array of books and board games nearby; €692.66 at www.gomodern.co.uk.

Wallpaper art

Wallpaper keeps evolving from a simple decorative wall treatment to art style, evoking places and atmospheres and bringing life and visual interest to otherwise simple surroundings. The Koralian Aquamarine design is from the Sundance Villa collection from www.mindtheg.com is priced at €195 per roll.

Drinks trolley

Drinks trolleys are now the staple for gatherings of friends and family. Citing vintage styling, the Kara circular model has shelves for drinks and glassware, set on castors for easy wheeling around. It has a price tag of €425.81 at www.madaboutmidcenturymodern.com.

Underfoot

For snuggly comfort underfoot, there’s the Volcano circular rug by Louis de Poortere in a coral hue with a flatweave design, making it ideal for sitting under furniture. It is priced at €945 for 240cm by 240cm from Rugs.ie.

Getting cosy

The combo of two armchairs and a sofa is back but not the three-piece suite we knew. Now they’re independent pieces but in complementary colourways. Ercol’s Marinello sofa gets cosy with a pair of Marino chairs in complementary grey and yellow for a modern look with nods to mid-century. Sofa from €2,990, chairs from €1,900 at www.ercol.com.