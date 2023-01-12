Contents of five-star hotels cleared out during pandemic go under the hammer 

If the emerging trend for unusual collectibles rolls on into 2023 and if you would like to add a touch of five-star luxury to your home then a sale by Doneraile-based Aidan Foley in Dublin next week seems set for success.

While Covid-19 wreaked havoc with the hospitality industry, it also gave the sector breathing space for refurbishment ahead of its much-anticipated re-opening in June 2021.

A decorative gilt settee from Glenlo Abbey, Co Galway, (€800), one of more than 1,200 lots up for online auction at the ‘Five Star Interiors Sale’ on January 17 and 18.

The result of that collective clearout is a mammoth treasure trove of furniture, artwork and collectibles from Dublin’s Four Seasons (now Intercontinental) and Westin Hotels, rubbing shoulders with memorabilia from the famed Buck Whaley’s nightclub and Larry Murphy’s pub.

Also going under the hammer are contents of the prestigious Glenlo Abbey in Galway, Powerscourt Resort and Spa in Wicklow (formerly Ritz Carlton) and the four-star Trinity City Hotel in the capital.

All five hotels are part of the MHL Collection.

On offer are varied contents from a number of Ireland’s most iconic five-star hotels in what is billed as the most diverse auction of the year.

There is everything from four-feet tall bronze lanterns, tall Corinthian columns, one-off designer furniture, pub collectibles, an art deco dining table, rugs, garden and bedroom furniture. The online-only auction takes place next Tuesday and Wednesday (January 17 and 18).

And it is showtime — possibly once more — for the original, wooden ticket office from the Ambassador cinema on O’Connell Street.

The original doors of the ticket sales office of the Ambassador Cinema on Dublin's O'Connell Street. Full details at irishcountryhome.com.

The two-day sale of more than 1,200 lots at Dublin’s Prussia Street on January 17 and 18, is expected to generate in excess of €200,000.

A joint auction organised by Kieran Murray and Niall Mullen Auctioneers, the ‘Five Star Interiors Sale’, handled by Aiden Foley, will open for physical viewing for four days in advance, but the live sale runs online.

“All of these hotels and bars were refurbished during Covid, when their doors were shut and the contents moved to storage,” said Mullen, who previously masterminded the sale of the entire contents of Dublin’s Morrison and Berkeley Court hotels.

A Theodore Alexander-made desk, originally used in Harrods department store but consigned from Reads Cutlers in Dublin.

“It’s a no-reserve so everything must go. Already, it promises to be one of the most interesting auctions of the year.

“The hotels featured would consistently be top of the list for tourists, it’s just that normally there wouldn’t be a coming together (of contents) of so many.

“To take on a hotel auction is tricky, but when they all come together, they work.”

Chests of drawers, wardrobes, gilded chairs and upholstered furniture, much of it American-made, are in, what Mullen insists, remarkably good condition.

A desk from Harrods department store, complete with 40 drawers and made by Theodore Alexander, guides at €2,000-€4,000 and comes with matching side and coffee tables.

Side cabinets, lamps and lockers from the former Four Seasons Hotel in Ballsbridge — favourite haunt of US rocker Bruce Springsteen — also feature.

The haul from the Dublin 4 venue includes a collection of four decorative gold and brown chairs and a wrought-iron and brass table (€200-€400).

Another hotel, the Trinity City on Pearse Street, provides a set of decorative, alabaster and bronze pillars (€400-€600), standing at 52 inches.

A collection of six bronze lanterns which came from the same hotel guide at €300-€500 each, while a decorative, gilt settee from Glenlo Abbey guides at €800.

A Victorian haberdashery cabinet from Reads Cutlers in Dublin, Ireland's oldest shop.

And if bar memorabilia is your thing, original pub mirrors, posters and bar stools from Buck Whaley’s (Leeson Street) and Larry Murphy’s (Lower Baggot Street), leads former customers on a trip down memory lane.

“The lots here could fit perfectly into a man cave, garden bar or a good pub,” says Mullen.

Ireland’s oldest shop, Reads Cutlers, now House of Read on Parliament Street, provides the aforementioned Harrods desk, but also an American barber’s chair.

It also throws up an intriguing Victorian haberdashery cabinet in which the shopkeeper would pull out drawers to show customers items in greater detail.

A gateway to the movies — the remains of the ticket sales office from the Ambassador Cinema on O’Connell Street — is also expected to stoke fond memories.

Removed three decades ago, it stands as a reminder of simpler times, long before the advent of smartphone ticket booking.

“Most likely, if this auction was happening in non-Covid times, the stuff simply would not have been stored, but because almost everything was in storage, it allows an event like this to happen,” says Mullen.

“This certainly won’t happen again, it is purely a product of Covid and the unprecedented effect it had on the hospitality industry.

“People can come and enjoy the story of where these items came from over four days and after that, it will be live for two days.”

The catalogue for the ‘Five Star Interiors Sale’, running online on January 17 and 18, is available at irishcountryhome.com.