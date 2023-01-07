Take a seat for 2023: Last year's success brings new life to antiques

If 2023 can live up to 2022 everything will be fine, writes Des O'Sullivan
This pair of mahogany baronial armchairs on hairy paw feet with tapestry based on The Lady and the Unicorn at the Musee de Cluny in Paris made €4,200 at hammer at Sheppards in December.

THAT was the year that was. If 2023 can live up to 2022 in the world of art, antiques and collectibles everyone in the business will be more than happy. 

In Ireland art and collectibles made strong and steady gains, exactly the sort of progress minus the madness that market insiders like to see. Rare antique furniture was sought after, day-to-day antique furniture, though attractive, continued to languish in the doldrums.

On the international scene, art was hot, hot, hot. Records tumbled all over the place in what turned out to be a year for superlatives. In November the collection of Microsoft founder Paul G Allen at Christie's broke all records and made more than $1.6 billion, turning into the most valuable private collection of all time. 

In May Christie's sold Andy Warhol's Shot Sage Blue Marilyn for $195 million, the most expensive 20th-century artwork ever sold. These auctions lead to a long list of sales where many new artists' records were established and diminished expectations fuelled by war and financial uncertainty was ridiculously confounded.

It was a good year for rare collectibles like this 1936 All-Ireland Hurling Final programme which made €6,500 at hammer at Fonsie Mealy's sale in December.
Another plus was the growing post covid normalisation. Events like major international and local fairs, shut down in 2020 and 2021, gradually got going again. 

One significant pandemic plus noted across the board is a whole new wave of tech savvy buyers unafraid of the internet and happy to buy unseen. Many major international sales reported waves of new and young buyers previously unknown to the auction houses.

