Take a seat for 2023: Last year's success brings new life to antiques

THAT was the year that was. If 2023 can live up to 2022 in the world of art, antiques and collectibles everyone in the business will be more than happy.

In Ireland art and collectibles made strong and steady gains, exactly the sort of progress minus the madness that market insiders like to see. Rare antique furniture was sought after, day-to-day antique furniture, though attractive, continued to languish in the doldrums.