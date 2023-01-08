Garden Notes: Courses on how to grow your own food

GIY is offering all of its online food-growing courses for free in a bid to help people combat the cost-of-living crisis. Founder Michael Kelly said this will also ensure that actions to tackle climate change remain top of the agenda. Available now at GIY.ie, the selection of online courses will help beginner and experienced growers alike get from plot to plate successfully. GIY’ers are also being urged to grow their own food, and support local growers and other food producers, as well as shopping and eating locally. For free online courses and more growing tips, see www.giy.ie

Give the Bloom fan in your life something to look forward to this festive season with tickets to Bord Bia Bloom, which returns to the Phoenix Park, Dublin, on June 1–5. Discounted early bird tickets are available at a price of €25 for adults and €20 for seniors and students. Up to two children can visit Bord Bia Bloom for free with each paying adult. See bordbiabloom.com for tickets and more information.