Garden Notes: Courses on how to grow your own food

Growing food can help people combat the cost-of-living crisis.

Sun, 08 Jan, 2023 - 07:00

GIY is offering all of its online food-growing courses for free in a bid to help people combat the cost-of-living crisis. Founder Michael Kelly said this will also ensure that actions to tackle climate change remain top of the agenda. Available now at GIY.ie, the selection of online courses will help beginner and experienced growers alike get from plot to plate successfully. GIY’ers are also being urged to grow their own food, and support local growers and other food producers, as well as shopping and eating locally. For free online courses and more growing tips, see www.giy.ie 

Give the Bloom fan in your life something to look forward to this festive season with tickets to Bord Bia Bloom, which returns to the Phoenix Park, Dublin, on June 1–5. Discounted early bird tickets are available at a price of €25 for adults and €20 for seniors and students. Up to two children can visit Bord Bia Bloom for free with each paying adult. See bordbiabloom.com for tickets and more information.

The annual Snowdrop Gala and Other Spring Treasures 2023 takes place on Saturday, February 4, at Ballykealey House, Ballon, Co Carlow R93A9K1. Speakers Troy Scott Smith, Sissinghurst Castle Gardens (UK) and Iris Ney (Germany). Tickets €100 includes morning and afternoon teas, lunch, lectures and bulb and plant sales at Altamont Gardens. Payment via PayPal via sales@altamontplants.com or by credit card. Contact Robert Miller on 087-9822135. For further information contact Hester Forde 086-8654972 or email hesterforde@gmail.com.

Got an item you’d like to see in Garden Notes? Email gardening@examiner.ie

