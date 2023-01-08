Peter Dowdall: So much for gardeners to look forward to 

Ireland will be proudly represented this year, Billy Alexander of Kells Bay Gardens in Kerry will hope to replicate past gold medal success with his nursery exhibit in the Great Pavilion and Anne Hamilton will design her first Chelsea Show Garden for 2023.
For instance, Acer griseum represents the thin blood vessels that make up cavernomas and its peeling bark symbolises the fragility of life. Yew (Taxus baccata) cushions in different sizes represent the stages of cavernoma and the prickly foliage describes the shooting nerve pains that patients suffer from. The dark flowers, such as Rosa Nuits de Young and Aconitum napellus, denote the despair and fear of death that cavernoma sufferers feel.
