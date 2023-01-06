What to do with the Christmas tree-shaped hole in your sitting room

January is a funny time. I’m done with the Christmas madness, I’ve had a very satisfying post-holiday house clearout, and now the house feels bare. There’s a sense of transition in January. It’s an in-between time, a time when something new is supposed to be starting but more often not much is happening at all.

I’m not a New Year's Resolution kinda gal, so typically my routine doesn’t change (although there are far fewer parties in January!). I’m happy that my decorations are packed away, but I’m missing the fullness of the holiday period and I feel a funny sense of emptiness and anticipation.

Honour your dining table all year round.

With everything feeling a little lacklustre, and time on our hands, it’s a good time to think about changes. Here are some ways to brighten up your home and go boldly into the new year.

PLANTS

This tip is a bit rich coming from me, a woman who kills every green thing she encounters, but household plants are a great way to fill in the Christmas tree-shaped hole in your home. Venture out into the frost and take a trip to your local garden centre. Arrive armed with information about where you would like to put your plant — how much light that area gets, how dry it is.

The gardeners there will be able to advise you on what is likely to thrive in that spot. Greenery is a fantastic mood-lifter, especially in the darkest months of the year when we typically lack outdoor exposure. Herbs are a great alternative and might encourage you to try some new recipes for the new year.

Consider refreshing or adding to your artwork (prints from Hurrah Hurrah).

Or dried or silk flowers and greenery will work just as well here if you, like me, don’t want to be stuck staring at a dying plant. Check out The Crate or Joseph M Duffy for gorgeous dried foliage.

LIGHTING

Post-Christmas darkness is also a fantastic time to reconsider your lighting. Perhaps you could bring in more of the warmth of Christmas by swapping out some bulbs for warm LED bulbs. Maybe your Christmas tree lit up an otherwise dark corner, and you might like to add a lamp there to brighten it up.

It may be that wreaths and garlands have given you the idea to bring in some colour and pattern by replacing some outdated lampshades. Now is a good time to use up all those candles you acquired over the holidays, which will add a cosy element (and maybe even some heat) to your home.

Plants and fairy lights fill in the Christmas-tree shaped hole in our homes.

Finally, fairy lights are not just for Christmas — you can leave them up all year round. Go ahead and add more if you feel like it! Solar-powered LED lights are a beautiful addition to any garden, and January is a great time to pick up a bargain on leftover Christmas items such as fairy lights and candles.

DINING TABLES

Too often we only give the dining table its proper dues during the holidays. The rest of the year it’s buried under piles of post and books, with dinner being relegated to a hastily cleared corner or even the couch. The time after the holidays is a great time to continue the tradition of dining at the table - don’t put away the nice tablecloth, keep using the fancy coasters, and set places with the good cutlery. Add some flowers or candles as a centrepiece. Encourage everyone to sit together for mealtimes to continue the feeling of togetherness post-Christmas, or create a nice dining ritual for yourself as a space for peace and self-respect.

SOFT FURNISHING RETHINK

Christmas can leave behind an absence of colour in our lives. Flowers can address the gap, but for a more widespread solution perhaps it’s time to consider your cushion covers, throws, rugs, and bedding. The January sales are in full swing, so take yourself to your favourite homewares shops and treat yourself.

Jennifer Sheahan and Perry outside her artisan cottage. Picture: Moya Nolan

Bring photos of your home and any fabric or paint samples if you have them to ensure you’re buying something that will complement your existing interiors. Consider donating anything you’re swapping out if it is in good condition. You may be able to buy covers to fit your existing cushions, which will allow you to change your look regularly without taking up too much storage space.

BRING ON THE ART

Another easy way to bring in colour is by changing up the artwork on your walls. You may have noticed a particularly bare spot on the wall left behind when you took down your decorations that could do with a new bold dramatic painting, or it might just be time to update your existing prints and photos.

In Ireland we are spoiled for choice with many wonderful artists who can brighten up your walls — some of my favourites are Emma Campbell, Isobel Henihan, Audrey Hamilton, Luke Reidy, Una Heany, Decoy, Tina Reed, Ciara O’Neill…. I could go on forever. Check out Jam Art Factory and Hurrah Hurrah for some gorgeous prints. I’d also love to hear some suggestions for your favourite photographers at the email address below!