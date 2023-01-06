Wish List: Painted poppies, vibrant vases and five-star luxuries 

Clonakilty-based artist, Anne Harrington Rees has some beautiful designs inspired by nature and the west Cork landscape. We love this Wild Carrot cushion cover, Anne describes her hand-drawn motifs — “the tiny florets layered with outlines and silhouettes of the flower head”. Even better, the cover is printed using eco-friendly pigment inks onto 100% fair trade cotton panama fabric and it’s designed, printed and hand made in Ireland. https://anneharringtonreesdesigns.ie/

Dreaming

The Collective, based in Drury Street, Dublin 2 is home to over 30 Irish-based designers. We love this Dream print by artist Ali P, it’s €35, see www.thecollectiveDublin.ie for more info.

Pattern lovers

Ah, hands up who loves a pattern? Even if it does sound more aimed at Kerry people. Check out the latest Cath Kidston x DFS collaboration, this Locket Loveheart stool in Kingdom Ditsy is available exclusively at DFS for €389. www.dfs.ie/

Award winner

I actually couldn’t function without dry shampoo, it’s a lifesaver. So I can’t wait to try R+Co BLEU vapor lotion to powder dry shampoo. It’s won a ton of awards and including an Allure Best of Beauty Award 2022 in the ‘Best of Beauty Breakthroughs’ category. The lotion has a base made with the humectant glycerine that flash-absorbs, leaving behind just the ultrafine powders. It promises to leave your hair clean, shiny, and soft. It’s €59.50 for 89ml and is available in salons and from online beauty e-tailers.

Time to burn

There’s nothing like the ceremony of lighting a beautiful candle in these dreary January evenings. One of our favourites is The Adare Manor candle range. If you have ever wandered the resort, you’ll recognise their signature scent Mission Fig candles. Infused with aromas of fig leaves, blonde wood and parched earth, you can add a little five-star luxury to your home. Just don’t expect room service. It’s got a 50 hour burn, €45 and available from https://shop.adaremanor.com/

Bath line

Speaking of five-star experiences, we hear Mount Juliet Estate in Kilkenny is premiering the Bulgari Bath Line. A beautiful collection of lavish skin and hair care products, they plan to add an extra touch of luxury. We’re delighted to hear that the presentation of the Bulgari Thé Blanc collection in large dispensers will help the reduction of single-use plastics at the Estate. Find out more www.mountjuliet.ie/

Funky green

Homesense are launching their New Year switch up, encouraging us to channel our inner interior stylist.

This funky green vase in the new collection caught my eye, it’s €22.99, see more at www.homesense.ie

Oil painting

This is Poppy Dance by Dublin artist, Karen Wilson. Mainly self-taught, Karen has a painted all her life, the catalyst being the gift of oil paints from her sister at an early age. She says she works mostly with a palette knife, her paintings are characterised by vigorous thick buttery splashes of colour, with highlights of heavy impasto paint. She has taken on various commissions including a large body of work for the Hotel Isaacs, in Dublin and Cork. Karen’s paintings can also be seen in the Lyrath Hotel, Kilkenny, Sheraton Hotel in Athlone and Lismore House Hotel in Lismore, Co. Waterford. You can see this beautiful piece of work at Kildare Village, in the Kildare Gallery space. It’s €1500 and gallery owners Ruth and Ken will be happy to tell you more. See https://thekildaregallery.ie/