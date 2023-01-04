Wish List: Eight snazzy and smart picks for your home 

Fancy a contemporary take on the rural look? Try layering the soft chenille fabric of this Joules Hallaton sofa with a mix of heritage-inspired pattern cushions and throws, fling a patterned rug underfoot, throw in hints of stripped wood and matte black, and you’ve got yourself a classy but cosy farmhouse feel.

We love that the Joules Hallaton range features 100% recycled fabric, and is also available in a sofa bed. This four-seater chaise sofa in clay red, €1,949, available exclusively at DFS. See www.dfs.ie.

IN THE PICTURE

This multimedia piece is entitled ‘China Girl’ by Cork artist Valerie Walsh Jolley. Valerie has her own gallery in Douglas Village and wants to invite everyone to call in in 2023. See valeriewalshjolley.com for more info.

GET SMART

If you’re into your smart living, the Sonas Sansa mirror has a built-in speaker, along with Bluetooth and USB connectivity, LED and demister — ooh, fancy. The dimensions are W600mm by H800mm and it costs €550, see www.sonasbathrooms.com for more.

PRINT IT

We’re digging this retro Dusty Boy Designs Print, it speaks the truth — Tea Is The Answer To Almost Every Catastrophe. It’s available in Avoca stores for €16.50. See www.avoca.com/en.

FACE TIME

If there’s a prize going for the best-named make-up, Charlotte Tilbury’s team has to be up there. Don’t believe me? Check out the Walk of No Shame on-the-go kit, above, from the makeup maestro. It’s €49 and includes Charlotte’s lucky, confidence-boosting beauty filler eye and lip icons, and is available in all the usual stores and online beauty shops, including www.charlottetilbury.com/ie.

ANIMAL MAGIC

I have a soft spot for elephants, so Little AngelRose’s Ellie caught my eye — what a cool creature to have on your wall! It’s handcrafted, and will decorate your nursery, children’s room or playroom — adding that touch of fun and character. Little AngelRose tells us it’s lightweight and easy to hang, and all their products are ethically made in Bali and Indonesia, with each piece completely handcrafted and unique. These are eco-friendly decor items made only with natural materials, therefore biodegradable. And rest assured Little AngelRose rattan comes from sustainable crops. Check out www.littleangelrose.com.

POSTER GIRLS

Isn’t this personalised poster the cutest? Each Nettle & Ivy print is made with love in Ireland by two creative sisters in Cashel, Co Tipperary. They tell us their love of nature and Irish led them to create these personalised children’s prints. Each print is €25 and they offer complimentary gift wrapping, as well as free postage in Ireland. See www.nettleandivy.ie.

LASH OUT

On the Bathroom Shelf is Note Cosmétique’s Full Bloom mascara. It promises that just one swipe of this new mascara will work wonders by coating and curling every single lash. A combination of carnauba, sunflower, rice bran, wild chamomile, rose flower and myrica fruit waxes captures all lashes to impart instant lash thickness leaving lashes full, yet flexible. Plus, the packaging contains 79% sustainable material share. It’s €11.95 from pharmacies and stores and online at www.notecosmetique.com.