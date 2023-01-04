Wish List: Eight snazzy and smart picks for your home 

Fancy a contemporary take on the rural look? Try layering the soft chenille fabric of this Joules Hallaton sofa with a mix of heritage-inspired pattern cushions and throws, fling a patterned rug underfoot, throw in hints of stripped wood and matte black, and you’ve got yourself a classy but cosy farmhouse feel.
We love that the Joules Hallaton range features 100% recycled fabric, and is also available in a sofa bed. This four-seater chaise sofa in clay red, €1,949, available exclusively at DFS. See www.dfs.ie.
This multimedia piece is entitled ‘China Girl’ by Cork artist Valerie Walsh Jolley. Valerie has her own gallery in Douglas Village and wants to invite everyone to call in in 2023. See valeriewalshjolley.com for more info.
If you’re into your smart living, the Sonas Sansa mirror has a built-in speaker, along with Bluetooth and USB connectivity, LED and demister — ooh, fancy. The dimensions are W600mm by H800mm and it costs €550, see www.sonasbathrooms.com for more.
We’re digging this retro Dusty Boy Designs Print, it speaks the truth — Tea Is The Answer To Almost Every Catastrophe. It’s available in Avoca stores for €16.50. See www.avoca.com/en.
I have a soft spot for elephants, so Little AngelRose’s Ellie caught my eye — what a cool creature to have on your wall! It’s handcrafted, and will decorate your nursery, children’s room or playroom — adding that touch of fun and character. Little AngelRose tells us it’s lightweight and easy to hang, and all their products are ethically made in Bali and Indonesia, with each piece completely handcrafted and unique. These are eco-friendly decor items made only with natural materials, therefore biodegradable. And rest assured Little AngelRose rattan comes from sustainable crops. Check out www.littleangelrose.com.
Isn’t this personalised poster the cutest? Each Nettle & Ivy print is made with love in Ireland by two creative sisters in Cashel, Co Tipperary. They tell us their love of nature and Irish led them to create these personalised children’s prints. Each print is €25 and they offer complimentary gift wrapping, as well as free postage in Ireland. See www.nettleandivy.ie.