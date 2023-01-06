Use feng shui to make your home interiors work for you 

The decorations are down, stowed away for another year, and real trees, dried out and droopy, have been despatched for some virtuous mulching, leaving the home looking bare, even a bit gloomy.
But someone who has trained in feng shui and integrates it into her work as an interior designer here in Ireland is Edel Cleary, author of A Place to Call Home and facilitator of feng shui online courses.
Focusing on the entrance to the home is a typical practice in feng shui as it impacts on how we feel about facing out into the world and how we feel about coming home, according to Edel. “I invite my clients to stand back and try to be objective here,” she says, “asking themselves what small changes could they make to allow this space to feel more uplifting and welcoming.
The use of aromatherapy is another layer Edel adds to her interior design and feng shui approach, and she suggests cleaning the front door with fresh water infused with a few drops of pure orange essential oil.
"Clear something out or add in an image or some colour to support your hopes and dreams for the New Year.”
- Instagram.com/edelcleary/