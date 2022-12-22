Arlene McIntyre: 'If I could have 50 Christmas trees, I would'

Now that she’s fluffed up every last fabulous fir, and perfected the pines in the parlours of her clients, including innumerable A-listers, is Arlene McIntyre suffering from festive fatigue as she adorns her own plush branches?

Not a bit of it.

“If I could have 50 different trees I would, as I have so many themes that I like,” says the celebrities’ favourite designer.

The Christmas tree in Arlene McIntyre's home. Picture: Piotr Zawistowski 50HZ Photography

"There is nothing more rewarding than standing back and looking at a festive atmosphere you have created in your home."

The creative director of Ventura Design and Arlene McIntyre Design has styled the residences of many in the public eye, from actors to influencers, and has a portfolio full of everything from castles to winter-wonderland interiors.

“Over the years we have styled many homes for Christmas, both private clients and some more well known,” says Arlene.

The Christmas tree in Pippa O'Connor's home, decorated by Arlene.

“Last year we were delighted to style Vogue Williams’ home in Howth for her first Christmas in her new Irish home and we have also styled for Pippa O’Connor.”

After she surveys the sparkling results of her artistic flair in her own living room, the Designed For Life presenter sits down to share her secrets with us.

Q&A

What is your top festive decorating tips?

I like the sentiment of buying a bauble each year that has a shared memory, and reminiscing about that specific decoration memory each year you dress the tree.

Arlene McIntyre puts the finishing touches to her Christmas tree. Picture: Kip Carroll

Neutrals for your baubles are always great as you can swap them in and out with different colour pops layered in, if your overall collection is in a neutral warm palette, maybe metallic tones that you can mix with golds, silvers, platinums, antique brass tones; this will give you a blank canvas for adding in greens, burgundy’s, reds, navy (which is very on-trend at the moment).

I’ve layered in a new bronzed-toned bauble to one of our trees which really adds a richness next to the navy tones.

What your festive focus at home this year?

This year, Christmas is extra special for us as our little daughter, Ally, three, is really grasping the idea of Father Christmas and all that the season entails. We want to develop new family traditions with her each year, and this year was the first time she helped us to dress our tree.

Arlene McIntyre with Allyson (Ally) and their dogs Sweetie and Boo. Picture: Kip Carroll

We add a new decoration to our tree each year, so that in time we can look back and reflect on that specific associated year, as we place the decorations back on the tree as the years go by.

How and when does the Christmas magic start for you?

Christmas for me always starts and ends with entertaining family and friends. We are always so busy with our company, Ventura Design, that any chance my husband Juergen and I get to relax and entertain at home is most welcomed.

A festive tablescape in Arlene's home. Picture: Piotr Zawistowski 50HZ Photography

For us, the focal point of the house is always our dining table. We mark the start of the Christmas season with a dinner in early December for our friends, before everyone gets busy. We find that December always flies by, so we make sure we entertain as many friends as we can before the month picks up.

Do you have any seasonal traditions at home?

I started a new tradition of having an annual Christmas party at our home for the kiddies also. Gingerbread decorating is one of the highlights along with a surprise visit from Santa himself! Fun for all ages and always creates magic moments.

Best tip for a festive atmosphere?

I always find that nothing adds ambience like the glow of candles. I love to use all kinds of candles. I especially enjoy the scented fragrant candles, and this was why we decided to bring out our own exclusive range of hand-poured Ventura candles a few years ago. They help to create an atmospheric backdrop to a festive season and the scent can always bring back a treasured Christmas memory when lit again.

Decorations in Arlene's living space. Picture: Piotr Zawistowski 50HZ Photography

They can be moved around the home easily also, depending on where you are entertaining during the festive season, used in the hallway to welcome guests, on dining tables or in living room spaces when you are relaxing with a nice glass of wine.

What’s your favourite Christmas movie?

This would have to be Elf and Home Alone! They both make me laugh out loud and I love re-watching them both each year.

Where’s your happy space at home?

I adore my daughter Ally’s playroom. Ally has her own Christmas tree filled with colour that we decorated together. The warm glow of the lights fills our home and her with happiness.

Arlene's living room is Christmas-ready. Picture: Piotr Zawistowski 50HZ Photography

Also I love our en-suite bathroom where I can escape to in the evenings and sneak in a relaxing bath while watching one of my favourite shows on Netflix

How would you describe your home/interiors?

My go-to style is always classic-contemporary. This will stand the test of time and is so easy to add subtle changes to over the year to give you the feel of a home refresh.

Comfort and functionality are important for me. I don’t like rooms that are boxed off and only used for special occasions. I like a home you can really use and that’s always special.

Who do you share your home with?

My husband and business partner, Juergen, our three-year-old daughter Allyson and our two dogs Sweetie and Boo.

Arlene McIntyre with Sweetie and Boo. Picture: Kip Carroll

Where is home?

Castleknock, Co Dublin.

Do you have a favourite Christmas decoration?

This would have to be a new reindeer I bought for Ally’s Christmas tree that sits proudly on the top of her tree, wearing a pink ballerina costume.

Biggest extravagance in your home?

I’d have to say our wall lights, which were handmade. Given that we don’t have any other sparkle or chandeliers in our own home I splashed out on beautiful wall lights with a brushed bronze metal finish.

I love them and they really add a soft glow to our hallway/entrance in the evenings.

Favourite household chore?

Making up my bed in the morning so that it feels like a giant big hug for me after a long and busy day!

Least favourite task?

Ironing. I’m not very good at it!

What festive home decorating have you really enjoyed over the years — apart from your own

Fridge or kitchen cupboard must-have for holiday season?

I always stock up on delicious cookies and treats which I have in a few different tupperware boxes in our pantry. It makes entertaining easy — especially when someone calls in and you need something fabulous to pair up with a cup of coffee or glass of wine.

Do you like cooking and if so, what’s your signature dish?

My husband Juergen is an amazing cook, while I of course love to style the table with candles, intimate place settings and Christmas sparkle, so between us we make a good team.

A festive tablescape in Arlene's home. Picture: Piotr Zawistowski 50HZ Photography

Also I’ve started a new tradition of baking something new with Ally at the weekend. Its great fun and she really loves it!

Who would be your ideal dinner-party guests?

Oprah Winfrey. She seems so fun, insightful, intelligent and powerful all at the same time. Michelle Obama and Kris Jenner, Trinny Woodall and Martha Stewart. I think there would be a lot of laughter around that dining table.

What is the best advice you got at home growing up?

Feel the fear and do it anyway. I also never offer my opinion or advice unless asked. I always feel it’s difficult to offer real advice unless you’ve walked a mile in someone else’s shoes. Everyone has their own story.

What is your key design advice?

Try to maximise the light in your room — if you have a small space and it’s a dark room, work it with mirrors and how you position your furnishings, steal light wherever you can.

Arlene's home, decorated for Christmas. Picture: Piotr Zawistowski 50HZ Photography

Don’t buy a sofa without space-planning first. It’s a classic mistake and it happens a lot. And do your homework — research.

What led you into this creative sphere?

I first started working as a furniture agent, which was the school of life in terms of learning about this business. Then a lot of my clients were asking ‘why aren’t you doing this directly?’ and it was just something that happened organically, and suddenly I had my own portfolio of work.

I have been in this business over 20 years, working as Ventura on my own, and then myself and my partner went into a limited company in 2005 and we have grown since then. We have two showrooms in Dublin (Ballycoolin and Deansgrange) and work all over Europe and beyond.

Favourite-ever project?

We have been working on Luttrellstown Castle for the last few years. It’s been a phenomenal project to work on.

Luttrellstown Castle's interiors by Arlene McIntyre.

It all started with phase one which was the first six bedrooms; phase two was looking after the foyer, the Gothic Hall, the reception area, the Kentian Room and the dining hall, and the Aileen Plunkett Suite — she was Arthur Guinness’ daughter.

Luttrellstown Castle, a favourite project of Arlene's.

We have since worked another phase of bedrooms and are currently working on The Garden Cottage on the grounds of the castle.

What will you be doing on Christmas Eve?

Settling into our home with a glass of bubbles and making sure all is set for the festivities of the next day. And ensuring we are all tucked up in bed before Father Christmas arrives!

What's next on your agenda?

I am really excited about a 1,950sq m property we are currently working on. It is a new holistic centre in Co. Kilkenny being created by international author Lorna Byrne. It will be such a phenomenal space once launched. Watch this space.