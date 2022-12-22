Arlene McIntyre: 'If I could have 50 Christmas trees, I would'

"There is nothing more rewarding than standing back and looking at a festive atmosphere you have created in your home."
I like the sentiment of buying a bauble each year that has a shared memory, and reminiscing about that specific decoration memory each year you dress the tree.
Neutrals for your baubles are always great as you can swap them in and out with different colour pops layered in, if your overall collection is in a neutral warm palette, maybe metallic tones that you can mix with golds, silvers, platinums, antique brass tones; this will give you a blank canvas for adding in greens, burgundy’s, reds, navy (which is very on-trend at the moment).
I’ve layered in a new bronzed-toned bauble to one of our trees which really adds a richness next to the navy tones.
This year, Christmas is extra special for us as our little daughter, Ally, three, is really grasping the idea of Father Christmas and all that the season entails. We want to develop new family traditions with her each year, and this year was the first time she helped us to dress our tree.
We add a new decoration to our tree each year, so that in time we can look back and reflect on that specific associated year, as we place the decorations back on the tree as the years go by.
Christmas for me always starts and ends with entertaining family and friends. We are always so busy with our company, Ventura Design, that any chance my husband Juergen and I get to relax and entertain at home is most welcomed.
For us, the focal point of the house is always our dining table. We mark the start of the Christmas season with a dinner in early December for our friends, before everyone gets busy. We find that December always flies by, so we make sure we entertain as many friends as we can before the month picks up.
I started a new tradition of having an annual Christmas party at our home for the kiddies also. Gingerbread decorating is one of the highlights along with a surprise visit from Santa himself! Fun for all ages and always creates magic moments.
I always find that nothing adds ambience like the glow of candles. I love to use all kinds of candles. I especially enjoy the scented fragrant candles, and this was why we decided to bring out our own exclusive range of hand-poured Ventura candles a few years ago. They help to create an atmospheric backdrop to a festive season and the scent can always bring back a treasured Christmas memory when lit again.
They can be moved around the home easily also, depending on where you are entertaining during the festive season, used in the hallway to welcome guests, on dining tables or in living room spaces when you are relaxing with a nice glass of wine.
This would have to be Elf and Home Alone! They both make me laugh out loud and I love re-watching them both each year.
I adore my daughter Ally’s playroom. Ally has her own Christmas tree filled with colour that we decorated together. The warm glow of the lights fills our home and her with happiness.
Also I love our en-suite bathroom where I can escape to in the evenings and sneak in a relaxing bath while watching one of my favourite shows on Netflix
My go-to style is always classic-contemporary. This will stand the test of time and is so easy to add subtle changes to over the year to give you the feel of a home refresh.
Comfort and functionality are important for me. I don’t like rooms that are boxed off and only used for special occasions. I like a home you can really use and that’s always special.
My husband and business partner, Juergen, our three-year-old daughter Allyson and our two dogs Sweetie and Boo.
Castleknock, Co Dublin.
This would have to be a new reindeer I bought for Ally’s Christmas tree that sits proudly on the top of her tree, wearing a pink ballerina costume.
I’d have to say our wall lights, which were handmade. Given that we don’t have any other sparkle or chandeliers in our own home I splashed out on beautiful wall lights with a brushed bronze metal finish.
I love them and they really add a soft glow to our hallway/entrance in the evenings.
Making up my bed in the morning so that it feels like a giant big hug for me after a long and busy day!
Ironing. I’m not very good at it!
Over the years we have styled many homes for Christmas both private clients and some more well known.
Last year we were delighted to style Vogue Williams' home in Howth for her first Christmas in her new Irish home and we have also styled for Pippa O’Connor.
I always stock up on delicious cookies and treats which I have in a few different tupperware boxes in our pantry. It makes entertaining easy — especially when someone calls in and you need something fabulous to pair up with a cup of coffee or glass of wine.
My husband Juergen is an amazing cook, while I of course love to style the table with candles, intimate place settings and Christmas sparkle, so between us we make a good team.
Also I’ve started a new tradition of baking something new with Ally at the weekend. Its great fun and she really loves it!
Oprah Winfrey. She seems so fun, insightful, intelligent and powerful all at the same time. Michelle Obama and Kris Jenner, Trinny Woodall and Martha Stewart. I think there would be a lot of laughter around that dining table.
Feel the fear and do it anyway. I also never offer my opinion or advice unless asked. I always feel it’s difficult to offer real advice unless you’ve walked a mile in someone else’s shoes. Everyone has their own story.
Try to maximise the light in your room — if you have a small space and it’s a dark room, work it with mirrors and how you position your furnishings, steal light wherever you can.
Don’t buy a sofa without space-planning first. It’s a classic mistake and it happens a lot. And do your homework — research.
I first started working as a furniture agent, which was the school of life in terms of learning about this business. Then a lot of my clients were asking ‘why aren’t you doing this directly?’ and it was just something that happened organically, and suddenly I had my own portfolio of work.
I have been in this business over 20 years, working as Ventura on my own, and then myself and my partner went into a limited company in 2005 and we have grown since then. We have two showrooms in Dublin (Ballycoolin and Deansgrange) and work all over Europe and beyond.
We have been working on Luttrellstown Castle for the last few years. It’s been a phenomenal project to work on.
It all started with phase one which was the first six bedrooms; phase two was looking after the foyer, the Gothic Hall, the reception area, the Kentian Room and the dining hall, and the Aileen Plunkett Suite — she was Arthur Guinness’ daughter.
We have since worked another phase of bedrooms and are currently working on The Garden Cottage on the grounds of the castle.
Settling into our home with a glass of bubbles and making sure all is set for the festivities of the next day. And ensuring we are all tucked up in bed before Father Christmas arrives!
I am really excited about a 1,950sq m property we are currently working on. It is a new holistic centre in Co. Kilkenny being created by international author Lorna Byrne. It will be such a phenomenal space once launched. Watch this space.
