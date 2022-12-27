Home & Gardens: How to clean your bird feeders

A dirty feeding station will attract all the wrong sort of attention, and can actively transmit illness between sick birds
Birdwatch Ireland explains: “Because birds congregate in high numbers at bird feeders, there’s potential for the transmission of some bacteria, parasites and other infections. 

Kya deLongchamps

To guard against avian flu, the environment you’re inviting birds into should be a healthy one too. Otherwise you might sadly, do more damage than good. 

Instances of dozens of small birds catching disease, or dying after consuming inappropriate or spoiled cheap feed, are too common. 

Buy from a reputable brand not fattened with cheap fillers like wheat kernels. 

Include a place to drink, and again, the water should be kept as clean as possible for birds drinking and bathing. 

"To avoid this, be sure to clean all feeders and water dishes every one-two weeks with a veterinary disinfectant or mild bleach (5%) solution.”

Ensure everything is structurally stable. Wooden tables will eventually rot; five seasons would be a success.

See birdwatchireland.ie. 

