Peter Dowdall: Why every moment spent in a winter garden is precious 

As we head towards Christmas, the garden looks to be fast asleep. There is a lovely calmness about our outdoor spaces at this time of year, and the gardens provide a welcome place of solace and quietness away from the hustle and excitement, which seems to become more and more frantic each year.
It’s not about pots brimming over with colour and bedding displays to stop us in our tracks, no, it is more restful, more calming than that, appreciating the “mists and mellow fruitfulness”.
The calamagrostis will be one of the first of the grasses and herbaceous to spring to life with green shoots next spring, and I will cut both of these grasses back to within a few centimetres of the ground in late February to allow the fresh new growth to emerge once more.
