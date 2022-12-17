Q&A: How do I know I'm getting an honest price in the sales?

QUESTION

How do I know the price is right when I am purchasing goods when shopping during the sales?

ANSWER

Most retailers value their reputation beyond rubies, but it’s worth being on your guard against dodgy baiting practices before sales fever hits and you enter unfamiliar territory.

If the item is displayed at one price and you are asked for a higher price at the till, you cannot demand the item be sold to you at the original, advertised or shelf price. If there has been a mistake made, the trader should tell you the right price before you pay, and it’s up to you to buy or walk.

Comprehensive percentage cuts to a store’s original pricing can be seductive and confusing.

Do your research for the standard RRP or best price available before you go to the sales. Shops can charge whatever they like for an item before marking it down, so it might not be the deal you think it is.

Reduced or sales prices are covered by trading rules. If a price reduction is displayed on an item, the previous price must have been valid for 28 days over the previous three months. This prevents traders artificially inflating prices for a short time before dropping down for the sales.

Any stated price advantage should be right (comparisons to another store’s prices, for instance).

Limited offers must be as they appear. These could be counted as “unfair commercial practice” if, it is misleading (giving false information or leaving out important information) or aggressive (putting pressure on you to buy) and is likely to distort your buying decision.

If you don’t get redress, genuine complaints can be reported to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), ccpc.ie.