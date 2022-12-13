Garden Q&A: What pot plants are best for winter colour?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Tue, 13 Dec, 2022 - 08:52
Peter Dowdall

QUESTION

What are the best plants to use for winter colour in pots?

ANSWER

I would look no further than winter-flowering heathers and cyclamen with a bit of ivy thrown in for foliage effect. The heathers will be invaluable to bees and other pollinating insects about over winter. 

The cyclamen which we use as winter bedding are cultivars of Cyclamen persicum and unfortunately may as well be artificial in terms of usefulness to pollinators. 

However, I do love their effect during winter and if using them sounds hypocritical, I hide behind the fact that when mixed with heathers, they are attracting more insects to the pot and to feed on the heathers and of course the fact that I’m not perfect and sometimes we all just need a little bling!

