Retired Cork guide dog lighting the way for sustainable candles

Kinsale woman Paula McGovern became a candle-maker when she couldn’t find what the exact "sustainable and eco-conscious" variety she was happy to burn in her own home.

The mum of one had worked in charity communications and journalism for over two decades.

Formerly the communications manager with Irish Guide Dogs, she named her business after her doodle dog, retired assistant dog Wizard, and the second name of her daughter, Aobha Grace.

Aobha Grace and Wizard.

Paula says watching the duo's natural connection as her young daughter grows inspired her: "Young children understand the fundamental needs of life.

"To see the beautiful instinctive caring responses between child and dog is a privileged witnessing of unconscious natural connection that supports the wellbeing of both child and animal."

Originally from Leitrim, Paula says the backdrop of her adopted Cork also influences her business — which started at her kitchen table in Kinsale.

"After two years of research, learning, testing and a kitchen full of wax-splotched furniture Wizard & Grace launched with a range of ‘Intention candles’, all hand-crafted and inspired by the colour and vibrancy of Irish landscape and language," says Paula, who is also a the trained yoga teacher.

Paula and her family, including doodle dog Wizard.

"I wanted to create something vibrant — using colour and design inspired by our beautiful landscape and seascapes in Ireland, with each bespoke essential oil-blend candle created to suit a mood, to uplift and bring joy."

Individual candles are available, as are "gift boxes of light", and bespoke corporate gifting.

"I handcraft all the essential oil candles myself from the purest most natural and most sustainable ingredients (only using essential oils to scent and sustainable rapeseed and coconut wax,’ she says.

There’s also complete Christmas gifting service. "I come from a large family of nine with siblings, friends and cousins spread out all over the world and I have often thought: Wouldn’t it be great to find a full gift service — a card and a beautifully presented gift from one source? No repackaging or reposting required, saving time and minimising waste and travel," adds Paula.

Best buddies: Aobha Grace and Wizard.

"Providing a full complete gifting service is a really nice way of being able to help people gift to their loved ones in a quick and convenient way that also minimises air and road miles.

"All my candles and gift sets are delivered in a beautiful box with sustainable Christmas trimmings with the additional option of sending a personalised hand-written Irish Christmas card from Pickled Pom-Pom."