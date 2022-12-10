Antiques: See what's under the hammer for Christmas

There is a lot of auction action on the cards right now, writes Des O'Sullivan
Antiques: See what's under the hammer for Christmas

Woman and Fox by Paulne Bewick at Whyte's.

Sat, 10 Dec, 2022 - 04:15
Des O’Sullivan

From Doneraile to Belturbet and Dublin to Birr there will be a flurry of Christmas auctions in the coming week. Online auctions by Aidan Foley in Doneraile, Mullen's in Laurel Park, Bray, and by Victor Mee in Belturbet will get the ball rolling tomorrow.

Aidan Foley's auction in Doneraile will include contents from a former antiques shop in Kenmare with a selection of antique furniture including a Victorian hall table, a rosewood display stand and a selection of occasional tables. There is a watercolour by the Cork artist Henry Albert Hartland (1840-1893) and a lithograph by Tony O'Malley as well as a French tapestry rug and some Persian rugs.

A French tapestry rug at Aidan Foley's sale in Doneraile tomorrow.
A circular continental specimen table inlaid with Breccia marble, lapil-lazuli, malachite, blue john and other semi precious stones is the top lot at Mullen's of Laurel Park tomorrow. On a spreading column above a platform base, it is estimated at €4,000-€6,000. This will be a timed auction with 830 lots of antique furniture, art, jewellery, lighting and collectibles. It will start to close from 6 pm.

There will be 160 lots of jewellery headed by a white gold necklace with graduated diamonds (€12,000-€14,000) as well as silver and plate at Victor Mee's Christmas sale of 189 lots in Belturbet at 6 pm tomorrow. The catalogue is online.

A white gold bangle set with diamonds at Victor Mee.
Meantime there is viewing in Dublin this weekend and on Monday for Whyte's timed online Christmas art auction which begins to close from 6 pm on Monday (December 12). No less than 266 lots are on offer from artists as diverse as Gladys MacCabe and Robert Ballagh to Markey Robinson and Pauline Bewick. The selection of American artists includes work by Bob Dylan and Shepard Fairey. There are Christmas greeting cards by Patrick Scott and art by John Morris, Norman McCaig, Desmond Carrick, Ciaran Clear, Maria Simonds-Gooding, Elizabeth Brophy, Thomas Ryan, Barry Castle, Maurice Wilks, Evie Hone, Harry Kernoff, Anne Yeats and many more. The catalogue is online.

This specimen table comes up at Mullen's in Bray tomorrow.
There will be a selection of jewellery at John Weldon's auction at Temple Bar in Dublin on Tuesday (December 13) and a collection of Irish and world-interest books will come under the hammer online at a sale by Purcell Auctioneers of Birr on Wednesday. This sale will be headed by a narrative by Sir John Ross of a second voyage in search of the North West Passage in 1835 complete with charts and plates. A timed sale of fine vintage wines and spirits at James Adam ends from 11am on Wednesday (December 14).

<p>Susan McGowan's festive interiors. Pictures: Ashen and Cloud</p>

