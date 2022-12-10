Antiques: See what's under the hammer for Christmas

From Doneraile to Belturbet and Dublin to Birr there will be a flurry of Christmas auctions in the coming week. Online auctions by Aidan Foley in Doneraile, Mullen's in Laurel Park, Bray, and by Victor Mee in Belturbet will get the ball rolling tomorrow.

Aidan Foley's auction in Doneraile will include contents from a former antiques shop in Kenmare with a selection of antique furniture including a Victorian hall table, a rosewood display stand and a selection of occasional tables. There is a watercolour by the Cork artist Henry Albert Hartland (1840-1893) and a lithograph by Tony O'Malley as well as a French tapestry rug and some Persian rugs.