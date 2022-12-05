Gardener plans to plant Kerry bogland in London 

An Irish gardener plans to bring Kerry bogland all the way to London next year. Billy Alexander of Kells Bay Gardens has announced his most ambitious ideas to date for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show as organisers have agreed to showcase his rare ferns in a prime position.
It will be inspired yet again by his local environment, says Billy, whose many accolades arrived after he pursued a passion for gardening fulltime having previously worked in banking.
“Offsetting this will be large ancient rocks typical of the Iveragh peninsula landscape in Kerry.”
Billy is seeking corporate sponsorship for the exhibition, providing exposure to the 157,000 annual attendees of the show that are predominantly of an ABC1 demographic, he says.
“I am confident that Chelsea 2023 represents an excellent opportunity to achieve the high-impact brand awareness associated with successful participation at this major event, and I am looking to partner with an established Irish brand to further build on past success.”