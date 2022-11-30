Home: TikTok 'clean girl' trend inspires minimalist interiors 

There’s one TikTok trend that’s been hard to miss in recent weeks.

Scrolling through the platform, the “clean girl aesthetic” focuses on chic and understated style, with a nod to minimalism and neutral colours.

Its origins are in beauty and fashion, but it’s now branching out into interiors.

DFS The Platinum Collection Sensuous four-seater sofa in linen combination.

So, what are the characteristics of a "clean girl" living space and how can you achieve this trending look at home?

Designer Lauren Harris says: “In interiors, the clean girl aesthetic is one which features a light neutral colour palette and sleek, understated design."

Taking inspiration from Scandinavian homes, the look is rooted in minimalism and promotes the idea of light, bright rooms that champion a sense of space and ease, according to Lauren, who is senior designer with DFS.

Black and wooden accents are used carefully and a natural look, emulating the make-up style, often features.

DFS Calix RH large chaise-end sofa in ivory boucle, footstool and ripple accent chair.

“To achieve the clean girl aesthetic, opt for a neutral base with a sofa such as the crisp ivory DFS Calix chaise end sofa," adds Lauren.

"Add sophisticated curves with the Calix ripple accent chair and some carefully selected vases in light wood."

To add subtle interest that doesn’t diminish the focus on a clean, bright, effortless space, add plenty of plants, and finish with subtle textures in rugs and cushions.

"The result is a productive and practical space which is tranquil and chic," according to Lauren.

Sleek silhouettes and plump cushions also speak volumes when it comes to the clean-girl aesthetic.

"For a slightly softer look, try adding a nature-inspired shade such as olive green to the look in cushions and accessories," says Lauren.

DFS Grand Designs Tenby left-hand facing corner sofa in mink velvet, €4027, and footstool in mink velvet, €709.

"Another option is to place a luxurious neutral corner sofa like the Tenby sofa from our Grand Designs range centre stage and complement with Scandi design elements such as slender coffee tables and minimalist abstract prints," says Lauren.

"This will help you create a modern, clutter-free oasis where you can relax in comfort.”