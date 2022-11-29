Q&A Jennifer Sheahan: Will removing the bannister of the stairs make my hall look bigger?

QUESTION

I want to remove the bannister on my stairs to open up the hall — would you approve?

I feel it would greatly improve the area and make it look much more modern.

I love your home so much and the tips!

ANSWER

I love this idea! Bannisters can visually take up a lot of space and block off the light.

Here are a couple of considerations to think about: Building regulations require a bannister on at least one side of the stairs in private dwellings.

This is because climbing stairs without bannisters can be difficult — I especially find it useful to lean on a bannister when I’m trying to carry something heavy up the stairs!

However, this could be a simple handrail mounted on the wall side.

If you’re worried about the open stairs being a safety problem you could look at clear bannister panels.

These are usually made from acrylic, lucite, or toughened glass.

Jennifer Sheahan outside her renoved artisan's cottage. Picture: Joe McCallion

They would provide the stability and safety of a bannister while visually opening up the space.

Keep a cloth handy as they may need a wipe from time to time!