Q&A Jennifer Sheahan: Will removing the bannister of the stairs make my hall look bigger?

Irish Examiner columnist and Home of the Year 2021 winner Jennifer Sheahan has the answer to your questions
Tue, 29 Nov, 2022 - 20:30

QUESTION

I want to remove the bannister on my stairs to open up the hall — would you approve? 

I feel it would greatly improve the area and make it look much more modern. 

I love your home so much and the tips!

ANSWER

I love this idea! Bannisters can visually take up a lot of space and block off the light. 

Here are a couple of considerations to think about: Building regulations require a bannister on at least one side of the stairs in private dwellings. 

This is because climbing stairs without bannisters can be difficult — I especially find it useful to lean on a bannister when I’m trying to carry something heavy up the stairs! 

However, this could be a simple handrail mounted on the wall side.

If you’re worried about the open stairs being a safety problem you could look at clear bannister panels. 

These are usually made from acrylic, lucite, or toughened glass. 

Jennifer Sheahan outside her renoved artisan's cottage. Picture: Joe McCallion
Jennifer Sheahan outside her renoved artisan's cottage. Picture: Joe McCallion

They would provide the stability and safety of a bannister while visually opening up the space. 

Keep a cloth handy as they may need a wipe from time to time!

