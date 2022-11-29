Q&A Jennifer Sheahan: Will removing the bannister of the stairs make my hall look bigger?

I want to remove the bannister on my stairs to open up the hall — would you approve?
I feel it would greatly improve the area and make it look much more modern.
I love your home so much and the tips!
I love this idea! Bannisters can visually take up a lot of space and block off the light.
Here are a couple of considerations to think about: Building regulations require a bannister on at least one side of the stairs in private dwellings.
This is because climbing stairs without bannisters can be difficult — I especially find it useful to lean on a bannister when I’m trying to carry something heavy up the stairs!
However, this could be a simple handrail mounted on the wall side.
If you’re worried about the open stairs being a safety problem you could look at clear bannister panels.
These are usually made from acrylic, lucite, or toughened glass.
They would provide the stability and safety of a bannister while visually opening up the space.
Keep a cloth handy as they may need a wipe from time to time!
