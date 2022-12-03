Contemporary Irish artists set to deliver this week 

John Shinnors, Peter Curling, Hughie O'Donoghue, John Doherty, Yeats, Paul Henry and Louis le Brocquy in the frame at James Adam's sale
Line by John Shinnors.

Sat, 03 Dec, 2022 - 00:47
Des O’Sullivan

Economic uncertainty is no bad thing for the art market and John Shinnors, Hughie O'Donoghue and John Doherty are among the more contemporary Irish artists that James Adam will bank on to deliver a good sale of Important Irish Art next Wednesday evening, December 7. 

Yeats, Paul Henry and Louis le Brocquy are there too.

Line, one of John Shinnors' larger works and one of his most significant, is an arresting response to Frank Bramley's Domino at the Crawford Gallery and is estimated at €60,000-€80,000. 

Two fine oils by Yeats head this auction of 144 lots. The Sick Bed failed to sell when it came up in 2020 with an estimate of €250,000-€300,000 and is now estimated at €150,000-€200,000. The Duet (€70,000-€100,000) is a more joyful work and graces the catalogue cover.

The Canal Turn, Aintree by Peter Curling.
The Canal Turn, Aintree by Peter Curling.

The Garlanded Goat, an Aubusson tapestry and an oil on canvas of fantail pigeons, both by le Brocquy, and Paul Henry's deeply atmospheric Connemara Hills are all estimated at €40,000-€60,000. 

Other top lots include Lighthouse, Man's Twin Cats and Washing by Shinnors, The Canal Turn, Aintree by Peter Curling, Jasper's Here ... O'Donovan, Union Hall by John Doherty and Afloat by Hughie O'Donoghue. 

The sale is on view at St Stephen's Green this weekend and on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The catalogue is online.

Art: It's winter selling season for Irish paintings 

