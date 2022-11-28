Spruce Springsteen on tour: Why Cork householders love renting Christmas trees 

RENT A TREE

Spruce Springsteen will be a hit yet again in one Cork home this festive season, while Woody is back leading the Toy Story charge in another Leeside living room.

This is all about a sustainable approach to Christmas by renting your tree.

Colm Crowley of Cork Pot Grown Christmas Trees says it’s become super-trendy and some of his return customers even have names for their return Yuletide guests of honour.

Rental trees at Cork Pot Grown Christmas Trees.

“Our rental trees are proving hugely popular again this year," says Colm.

"Our customers have been contacting us expressing how excited they are to get the same tree back again this year.

"Some have even named their tree with Woody, Spruce Springsteen and Noelle among the most popular names."

Cork Pot Grown Christmas Trees has moved location this year from the Blackrock Hurling Club to Mini Storage Mahon Industrial Park, T12K7CV. "Many people in the area will know it as the old Bourns Electronics premises.

"We opened on November 19, and we are open seven days a week, 10am to 6pm. We sell amazing cut trees, pot-grown Christmas trees and of course also offer our rental trees," he adds.

See christmastree.ie.

GOLDEN MOMENTS

Look at this for a set-up.

DFS Lumos three-seater sofa and chaise longue in plain gold.

Wouldn’t you just adore to step into that picture for the festive season? You wouldn’t know whether to host a party there, snuggle up for a movie or sink back on the chaise longue and allow someone to feed you grapes — or chocolate-covered sprouts.

For many, Christmas is the most magical time of the year, and no matter what you use it for, the living room will be centre stage.

I’m loving the Midas touch of the Lumos three-seater sofa, €1,229, and chaise, €909, in plain gold by DFS. Nothing plain about it, though: The sofa has built-in under-seat lighting to give a party-time glow.

Dial up the glamour with the accent chair. And take turns if you’re going for the feeding grapes/sprouts option. See Dfs.ie

JUST DISHY

Ideal for sharing nibbles and treats, the Tapas Trio from Aoife Slattery could also make a sweet host or hostess gift.

Aoife Slattery's Tapas Trio.

The handcrafted white earthenware dishes, with pastel and contrasting colours of pink, white, light blue, dark blue, dots of orange and just a touch of red, combine function and contemporary design.

They are priced at €45 from www.thecollectivedublin.ie, home to 30 Irish-based designers.