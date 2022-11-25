Jennifer Shehan: How to create privacy in your home without blocking views and light 

I received a question from a reader asking me to address the challenges of dressing townhouse windows.

The reader explained how she had invested in a building where the new kitchen would be on the side of the public footpath of a busy main street.

“I don’t want to put voile curtains there due to hygiene and also I feel blinds wouldn’t give me the privacy I need. It is a real dilemma!” she writes.

I have been thinking about this topic a lot recently as I have a bedroom window which is currently not overlooked, but will be someday soon as the land behind me is due for redevelopment. I love the morning light in my bedroom and my view of the Rathmines clock tower, and I don’t want to block these out for the sake of privacy.

Shutters and screens block passersby from looking in while still providing daylight and partially allowing views.

I also have a good friend who is nearing the end of her own renovation — her kitchen will similarly be at the front of her home to take advantage of a beautiful view and privacy is a consideration. No doubt many of you have experienced the dilemma of wanting to maintain the light or view of a window while also wanting some privacy. I have found a number of great options that don’t require blocking out the light with curtains or blinds.

PRIVACY GLASS

We have all seen frosted or reeded glass on, for instance, bathroom doors or office windows. Frosted glass is a semi-opaque effect created by sand-blasting the glass, and reeded (or fluted) glass is created by pressing the glass through rollers.

Frosted and reeded glass block the view while still allowing light to pass through the window, and so are perfect for providing privacy while maintaining daylight. Thanks to modern technology, frosted glass is now available at the flick of a switch — switchable glass contains scattered liquid crystals that provide a frosted effect for privacy; however when an electrical current is applied these crystals align which causes the glass to instantly become fully transparent. This is expensive, but it is a pretty cool option if you can afford it!

WINDOW FILM

Replacing panes of glass can quickly get pricey, but the good news is that the above effects can be easily achieved by applying a layer of film to your existing windows. Window film can last 20 years or more and so can be a lasting solution, or a temporary one to trial before splashing out on replacing your glass panes. Window film can be professionally applied or, if you’re confident, bought in rolls and applied yourself.

You can also choose how high up you’d like to apply the film — perhaps you only need it on the lower portion of your window while maintaining a clear view out the top. For a decorative and personalised effect, you can choose patterned window film and even coloured window film, to mimic stained glass.

If you’re lucky enough to have a view you don’t want to lose, the best choice might be one-way reflective window film. This is a coating that does not affect your view from the inside at all, but turns the outside into a mirror, so that people passing cannot see in. Note that this film only works in daylight — as the light fades the reflective effect does too, so you will need to combine this with blinds or curtains for nighttime privacy.

SHUTTERS AND SCREENS

The slanted slats on shutters effectively block passers-by from peeping in while still providing daylight and partially allowing a view out. Shutters can be external or internal, and you can also choose shutters with louvred slats which you can open or close more fully as you prefer. Half-height cafe-style shutters are a perfect solution for partial privacy without blocking a view.

Shutters evoke a traditional sense of style, but more modern privacy screens are available to suit all home types.

Simple wooden or metal slatted screens can be placed vertically or horizontally outside the window and provide privacy with a modern aesthetic, and these can also be painted any colour to suit your home. Laser-cut patterned metal screens are my personal favourite alternative — this is where a thin sheet of metal is cut into almost any pattern the imagination can conjure, and is a wonderful way to add personality and uniqueness to the exterior of your home while also providing privacy.

CURTAINS AND BLINDS

If none of the above suit your home, there’s no need to completely rule out blinds or even curtains. It’s true that they will need to hold up to the daily assault of kitchen smells and cooking splatters; however, this can be addressed by choosing wipeable blinds or washable curtains.

Sheer blinds or voile curtains will maintain brightness while providing privacy.

Zebra roller blinds or Venetian blinds will allow you to control the level of light and privacy, to your choosing, and pull-up roller blinds are a great alternative — these can be pulled up to half height so that they provide privacy at the bottom half of the window while maintaining the view out the top.

I prefer not to have curtains or blinds in my own kitchen because my personal aim is always to reduce the amount of cleaning I have to do, but not everybody is as lazy as I am!