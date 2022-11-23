Home: Celebrate the festive season the sustainable way  

Every year he invites families to relish the experience of choosing a live, natural, Irish tree. We’ve heard rumours that this year Inniscarra is inundated with mischievous elves scampering around the plantation. “We all know how important trees are for the environment as habitats for animals and for carbon sequestration (they absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and replace it with oxygen). Christmas tree farms are no different. For every tree that is sold, another is planted to continue the cycle,” says Trevor.
Now, all that said, if you have a phoney tree and it’s in good order, don’t throw it out in favour of a fresh tree — unless you are putting up two. Wait until it’s truly balded out and ready for the dump (which sadly is the only place that it can go). We are, up to our Christmas puddings in yards of the plastic bushy stuff and fluttering lametta. Decorations, especially those on the petrochemical scale like tinsel break down generating microplastics that can be ingested in wildlife or tangled into their bodies.
According to the EPA’s initiative Stop Food Waste (stopfoodwaste.ie), largely avoidable food waste costs an average household about €700 a year. “Buy nothing that cannot be reused, recycled, re-purposed and enjoyed sustainably,” Sean advises. “Waste avoidance with mindful selection is the first rule when deciding what to buy. If this is difficult, try to imagine what else could you offer instead of a ‘bad eco’ choice item.
“Christmas shouldn’t cost the Earth. A bottle of organic olive oil, some warming winter teas, a jar of sweet Irish honey or vegan-friendly treats will be enjoyed and shared around the table, rather than languishing in landfill.” See nourish.ie.