Revealed: Home interiors trends for the year ahead 

You'll never guess: Magnolia paint is back, and bringing with it the bad habit of absorbing every tone around it with a result of spectacular dreariness.

Yet this dodgy hue of the ’90s is being referenced by some better-known paint brands as a warm neutral for 2023.

One woman who’s steering clear is Claire Vallis, creative director at Sanderson with its world-famous brands in fabric, wallpaper and paint, including Zoffany, Harlequin and Morris & Co.

“It hasn’t entered our world,” she says. “Following trends is out of fashion. We need to be about creating the home that people will have forever.”

She maintains buying things that have longevity and quality and will evolve and grow with your family and lifestyle is key.

“Homes are incredibly important since Covid,” she says. “Home now reflects who we are.”

Claire Vallis, creative Director of Sanderson Design Group.

But she readily admits it’s not easy to connect to your personal style and suggests taking Sanderson’s “Own the Room” quiz to get a steer on what yours is owntheroom.sandersondesigngroup.com

“Choose something that speaks to you, like art you have,” she suggests.

“Pick out a colour from it for home furnishings. What do you have in your home you wouldn’t be without? It could be a vase. Build your scheme around that. Magazines are fantastic for inspiration but you need to connect with you. Think about the colours of the dress you feel fantastic in.”

She also cites tactility and nostalgia, particularly getting back to some of the old values.

“The digital world means we need to touch things,” she says. “Textures and throws to reflect the seasons; layering up cushions. Our grandparents had different curtains for summer and winter.”

And for those of us who can’t quite embrace colour, she has some gentle advice.

Colours with a red undertone like Acres Hall’s Fly Orchid, offer warmth to north-facing rooms.

“There’s a pushback from minimalist interiors,” she says. “Take a tone you love and a base texture like linen, and then add a deeper tone and then more accent. Move things along slowly,”

Aoife Hayes, interior architect and owner of Objekt Design Space.

Aoife Hayes, interior architect and owner of destination design store Objekt in Newcastle West, Co Limerick, also sees the importance of staying true to yourself.

“Individualism and eclecticism are as much a trend as art deco or biophilic design,” she says.

“Whether decorating or buying furniture, the pandemic has given us a greater understanding of our needs and our homes will need to work harder as a result. Our attitude has changed; we’ve swapped the heels for runners and know we still look smart. Our homes can also adapt to this trend and be less formal and more comfortable.”

For the times we’re living in, Aoife also sees the value and necessity of buying into the circular economy.

“Spaces should become more personalised and character-rich,” she says. “Reimaging spaces and reupholstering classic designs to marry new and old. Look to local makers and choose manufacturers that are using repurposed waste materials. Forget fast furniture. Look for pieces that will last generations.”

Not surprisingly, after the gloom of Covid, Aoife is seeing bright developments in lighting with what she describes as oversized statement lights stripping the colour from lighting and focusing the attention on creative shapes, futuristic designs and curves.

“Wall lights are also getting a revival,” she says, “but almost sculptural wall art that will wash your walls with light.”

But for most of us, paint is the quick way of making change.

Leah Llewellyn, colour consultant for boutique Irish paint maker Acres Hall, says, “People are looking to go back into nature with calmer, earthy tones. Everyone was quite neutral for a few years but people are getting bored and want colour.

“Rich reds, burgundies and deep blues are becoming more popular with stone-like tones that read more earthy. Warmer, strong creams are moving away from the yellows and neutrals, and heading towards neutrals that are more greyed off. Those greyer beige tones go better with the deeper colours.”

Colour and an appreciation of nature mean green will be trending in 2023. Pictured here is Ahareny Dew green paint by Acres Hall.

But she also appreciates that not everyone possesses colour confidence in choosing.

“Know what undertone you want,” she says.

“If your home is dark or colder, choose a red undertone. Just dive into a colour and try it on one wall or on furniture and build up from there. Or try it in a spare room or bathroom where no one will see it. If you love it, you can then put it somewhere else.”

