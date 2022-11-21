Revealed: Home interiors trends for the year ahead 

“Homes are incredibly important since Covid,” she says. “Home now reflects who we are.”
And for those of us who can’t quite embrace colour, she has some gentle advice.
Aoife Hayes, interior architect and owner of destination design store Objekt in Newcastle West, Co Limerick, also sees the importance of staying true to yourself.
Not surprisingly, after the gloom of Covid, Aoife is seeing bright developments in lighting with what she describes as oversized statement lights stripping the colour from lighting and focusing the attention on creative shapes, futuristic designs and curves.
“Rich reds, burgundies and deep blues are becoming more popular with stone-like tones that read more earthy. Warmer, strong creams are moving away from the yellows and neutrals, and heading towards neutrals that are more greyed off. Those greyer beige tones go better with the deeper colours.”
