Wish List: Perfect pints and magnificent mansions

Welcoming Glow

These stunning lamps not only will give your home a welcoming glow - you'll also get the warm sense of satisfaction that you're doing your bit to support a local business focussed on sustainability.

Kopper Kreation is an industrial homewares brand that uses reclaimed and recycled materials to create utterly unique pieces. Emmet Bosonnet is the creator and founder. As you can see from these floor lamps, Emmet loves the raw materials of copper, steel and brass and tells us he is inspired by all things industrial and finding alternative uses for items that tend to be disregarded or sent to a recycling centre or landfill. His lamps start at €95, find out more at www.kopperkreation.com

Glass Mansion

An interior with a difference - work has started to create an "all-glass mansion" set within Dublin’s l Royal Hospital Kilmainham Courtyard. The 1600m2, heated, floor to ceiling glass pavilion, which has featured in Adare Manor and Rory McIlroy’s wedding, and will be used to house Christmas in the Courtyard. Guests can expect a six-course dining experience, designed by Michelin-starred chef Danni Barry, an expert wine pairing with each course, iconic live bands and plenty of festive surprises. We're not jealous AT ALL. See ChristmasintheCourtyard.ie for ticket info and more.

Perfect Curls

On the Bathroom Shelf this week is a fab product for any of you Curly Sues out there. Color Wow has created Curl Wow, taking care of those cute curls and promising to deliver perfectly bundled, bouncy, glossy curls. There's five products in the range and lots of science behind it - mainly a complex called Profaxil-18. Pictured here is SHOOK Mix + Fix Bundling Spray, yours for €38, and "clinically proven to reduce frizz by 78% in high humidity". Curl Wow is available from salons and beauty e-tailers including www.lookfantastic.ie

Oral Health

Gift of the Week is for anyone dreaming of a white smile this Christmas. Spotlight Oral Care has something from the whole family, from personalised gifts, to bespoke oral health and beauty buys - but the one that caught my eye was the Ultimate Kids Care Bundle. It's €140, especially designed for little ones, it includes all of the essentials to complete their daily oral care routine. It comes with the sonic toothbrush for children, a UV steriliser, plaque-disclosing tablets, toothpaste, and three extra replacement brush heads in various colours. Available online from eu.spotlightoralcare.com and in retailers nationwide.

Baby Hamper

Giving a memorable baby gift is top of the list for Maria Trehy. "What I have learned during my journey to become a mother and now as a mother, is that time is precious, and I really wanted to create a shopping experience that would reduce the stress of shopping for children’s clothing, or that special gift, all in the one place and delivered in one package from the comfort of your own home," says Maria. She has lots of options, included this beautiful hamper. Maria tells us they are timeless pieces and are made to last. If you know a new mama or mum-to-be, check out www.mamaandmekids.ie

Christmas appeal

Caseys just launced their Christmas window and charity Christmas appeal. Our gang love their iconic festive window displays on Cork's Oliver Plunkett Street, and now they've added a special little guy to the display, the Caseys Bedtime Bear, 100% of proceeds will go to children’s hospital wards in Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Limerick. The super-cute teddy will retail for €10 and is dressed in adorable vintage blue and white striped pyjamas... awww! He can be purchased in the Cork and Limerick stores and online at caseys.ie/

Craft and Design Fair

Gifted, the Contemporary Craft and Design Fair, will take place at Dublin's RDS from November 30 to December 4, with an expected 35,000 attendees. We can see why when stunning pieces like this Inisbofin chair, €795, will be on offer. Irish Boat Builders hand-make these chairs created with boat-building techniques. See giftedfair.ie for full details.

Nitrosurge

Do you have a Guinness lover in your life? They'll be all about the ritual of the two-part pour. Guinness Nitrosurge uses ultrasound technology that connects to the top of the Nitrosurge can, resulting in "a pint of beautiful Guinness with a smooth, domed head and that rich ruby red colour". (A pint of plain, me eye.) It's available from retailers for€29.99 and we're delighted to see the endcap is reusable. The refill packs with 6 x 558ml cans, which were designed specifically to fit into the NITROSURGE endcap, are €15.50. www.guinness.com/