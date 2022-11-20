Garden Notes: Events and Meetings

Upcoming events for your calendar
Bantry Flower & Garden Club hosts its 30th anniversary dinner & Christmas demonstration on Monday, December 5, in the Westlodge Hotel at 6.30pm.

Ladysbridge & District Flower & Garden Club will host a gala demonstration with Sandra Jackson, AOIFA, entitled ‘A Christmas Carol’ in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society in the Garryvoe Hotel (P25DR94) on Monday, November 21, at 8pm. All welcome.

  • Glenville Flower & Garden club will meet on Tuesday, November 22, in Kades Kounty at 8pm with a Christmas demonstration ‘Celebrating the festive season’ by floral artist Bernadette Scanlon from Annacotty, Co Limerick. Refreshments and raffle to follow the event. All welcome.
  • Bantry Flower & Garden Club hosts its 30th anniversary dinner & Christmas demonstration on Monday, December 5, in the Westlodge Hotel at 6.30pm. The demonstration is with Ger Crowley, AOIFA. Tickets €30. Booking in advance at 027 61022. All welcome.
  • Ardfield/Rathbarry Gardening Club will host its Christmas demonstration on Thursday, November 24, in the Parish Hall. Demonstrator is Sheila Gilbert. Raffle, festive food, teas, coffee. Admission €10. All are welcome.
  • Dungarvan Flower & Garden Club hosts its 50th anniversary charity Christmas gala in aid of Waterford Hospice entitled ‘All I want for Christmas’ by Janet Maddock, AOIFA flower demonstrator, on Wednesday, November 23, in the Park Hotel Dungarvan at 8pm. Tickets available from Jane Casey Florist on Main Street, Dungarvan or contact 087-7982056. Also available at the door on the night.
  • Cork Alpine Hardy Plant Society presents Tom Hart Dyke, Lullingstone Castle, Britain, to speak about ‘Plant Hunter and Gardener with passion’ on Thursday, November 24, at 8pm at Garryduff Sports Centre, Cork T12ER22. All are welcome to attend.

Got an item you’d like to see in Garden Notes? Email gardening@examiner.ie

