Home: How to use tiles with underfloor-heating 

QUESTION

How should tiles be used with underfloor heating and are they a good match?

ANSWER

Because of their uniform installation and high thermal conductivity, tiles are an ideal emitter for an UFH system. You can use them over wet systems (with hot warm water flowing through pipes set under the floor) or with electric mats sometimes retrofitted to bathrooms and ensuite to remove the spatial and aesthetic annoyance of radiators.

Your contractor will install your system with a dedicated sub-floor (backer-board or screed), using a specialist adhesive and slightly flexible grout to suit UFH, that won’t lead to the tiles lifting when the UFH is operating at normal temperatures.

The floor may take up to three weeks to cure before they can safely proceed with tiling, and it should be tested before the tiling is laid.

If you love wood styles, consider a porcelain or ceramic wood look slab or tile over the real thing, as its performance will be improved.

Always check that any product you buy is specified as suited to the sort of UFH you expect to use.