Home: How to use tiles with underfloor-heating 

Home: How to use tiles with underfloor-heating 
Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 15:51
Kya deLongchamps

QUESTION

How should tiles be used with underfloor heating and are they a good match?

ANSWER

Because of their uniform installation and high thermal conductivity, tiles are an ideal emitter for an UFH system. You can use them over wet systems (with hot warm water flowing through pipes set under the floor) or with electric mats sometimes retrofitted to bathrooms and ensuite to remove the spatial and aesthetic annoyance of radiators. 

Your contractor will install your system with a dedicated sub-floor (backer-board or screed), using a specialist adhesive and slightly flexible grout to suit UFH, that won’t lead to the tiles lifting when the UFH is operating at normal temperatures. 

The floor may take up to three weeks to cure before they can safely proceed with tiling, and it should be tested before the tiling is laid. 

If you love wood styles, consider a porcelain or ceramic wood look slab or tile over the real thing, as its performance will be improved. 

Always check that any product you buy is specified as suited to the sort of UFH you expect to use.

  • Got a question for our Home team? Email home@examiner.ie

More in this section

How to make your container displays last through winter How to make your container displays last through winter
How to choose the right rug for the right room How to choose the right rug for the right room
Image of outdoor lounging area on sunny summer garden decking with outdoor rug, grooved, whitewashed wooden deck, hardwood seati Garden Q&A: What is the best month to prune a Japanese maple and rose bush? 
#Home - Improvements
How often do you really need to replace bedding? (Woolroom/PA)

How often should you replace duvets and pillows?

READ NOW
Property & Home
Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly update on residential property and planning news as well the latest trends in homes and gardens.

Sign up

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.235 s