Cork auction offers opportunity to turn back pages of history

A copy of The Cork Examiner from 1848, a Victorian dining table, and GAA memorabilia are sure to appeal to collectors
The Cork Examiner from March 24, 1848, at Lynes and Lynes.

Sat, 19 Nov, 2022 - 01:51
Des O’Sullivan

An original copy of The Cork Examiner from 1848 with a front page full of auction advertising, a large collection of old GAA hurling and football programmes including the iconic Thunder and Lightning All-Ireland hurling final of 1939 (played on the day Britain declared war on Germany), an 18-carat gentleman's Rolex watch and a London 1928 crocodile vanity case with tortoiseshell fittings are among the highly collectible lots at Lynes and Lynes next Saturday (November 26).

This Victorian dining table and the Cork 11-bar chairs will be at the Lynes and Lynes sale.

There is a Victorian dining table, a set of Cork 11-bar chairs, some Georgian Cork dining chairs, two large Waterford chandeliers, a selection of jewellery, a collection of old motoring posters, art and a selection of terracotta garden pots. 

The auction will be online and viewing gets underway in Carrigtwohill today. A large variety of more than 500 lots will come under the hammer so the sale will start earlier than usual at 10am.

