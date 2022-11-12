Antiques: Guide to the week's auctions, fairs and exhibitions 

A busy week of auctions, fairs and exhibitions on the home front is bookended by Art Source at the RDS this weekend and the National Antiques and Vintage Fair at Limerick Racecourse next weekend.
At Art Source, Gormleys will feature an exhibition by Damien Hirst and the work of around 160 artists will be on display.
Online auctions by O'Donovan's in Newcastlewest and Aidan Foley in Kilcolgan, Co. Galway, will take place respectively today and tomorrow. Sunday will also see a sale by Sean Eacrett in Ballybrittas, Co. Laois.
On Monday, it will be the turn of Milltown Auction Rooms, Dundalk. Among the prime lots at Hegarty's sale in Bandon on Wednesday is a 19th-century Killarney work table.
Viewing for Fonsie Mealy's sale of Irish and International art on Wednesday gets underway in Castlecomer on Monday. A fine Yeats, re-discovered Aran Island works by Sean Keating and works by John Shinnors, John Behan, Pauline Bewick and Daniel MacLise will feature.
The National Antique Fair at Limerick Racecourse on November 19 and 20 will bring more than 80 dealers from right around Ireland. Organiser Robin O'Donnell will exhibit at his own fair for the first time.