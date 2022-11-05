Strong Irish provenances at Weinstock sale in London

Weinstock was a leading businessman who transformed GEC into one of the most successful companies of the post-war era
A set of four George IV wine coolers from Westport House at Christie's.

Sat, 05 Nov, 2022 - 01:00
Des O’Sullivan

A pair of George III marquetry and giltwood side tables probably supplied to the Earls of Kerry in 1770 and attributed to Ince and Mayhew will be a highlight at Christie's sale of the collection of Lord and Lady Weinstock in London on November 22. Estimated at £100,000-£150,000 (€116,230-€174,340) the tables are among a selection of works with strong Irish provenance in the sale.

A pair of George III marquetry and giltwood console tables attributed to Ince and Mayhew at Christie's.

Arnold Weinstock was a leading businessman who transformed GEC into one of the most successful companies of the post-war era. A keen racehorse owner he maintained strong Irish connections through Ballymacoll Stud in Co. Meath, which he owned, and where his 1979 Derby-winning horse Troy was bred. Among lots with Irish links are a set of four George IV gilt bronze wine coolers almost certainly commissioned by John Browne, 1st Marquess of Sligo, is estimated at £20,000-£30,000 (€23,000-€34,000); a pair of silver tazze by Joseph Walker, Dublin 1792 (€3,500-€5,700) and a pair of Irish giltwood mirrors (€23,000-€34,000).

