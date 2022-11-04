Wishlist: Eight fab finds for a cosy, eco-friendly home

Christmas isn't that far away, and I'm a sucker for stationary any time of the year. I love a good card, it's how I roll.

This pack of 12 holiday cards, with unique designs created by Desenio artists, come blank on one side so you can leave a personal greeting for that special someone. They’re also beautiful to decorate your dining table with or add as a card to a wrapped gift.

Desenio

We're thrilled to see Ériu, a new Irish, ethical blanket brand.

Eriu's Irish wool baby blanket Rosebud

Named after the Patron Goddess of Ireland, Queen of fertility, sovereignty and abundance who embodies the concept of Sustainability, the Ériu blankets are available online at eriu.eu and selected stores: Mira Mira, Sandymount; Reuzi, Foxrock; Over the Moon, Monkstown and Granny’s Bottom Drawer, Kinsale.

Gift of the week is The Powder Room from Bellamianta.

Complete with Lady Bronze powder, Lady Blush and Lady Highlight. There's also the Lady Shade Palette, a compact full of buttery, creamy shades and you can complete your look using the Lady Lash Mascara and Lady Lips Super Gloss.

It's €48 and part of the range of six gift sets for a bronzed Christmas. Available from bellamianta.com as well as stockists nationwide.

I love the origin story of this brand. Nigel and Magaly Murray are artisans whose passion for creating delicious preserves, flavoured oils, sauces and dressings is influenced by two things; Nigel’s grandmother, also known as ... you've guessed it - Gran Gran - who passed on her love of cooking and their travels around the world which have led to the culinary inspirations for their products.

Everything is made in their kitchen in Kilcolgan, Co. Galway, including Ireland’s only homemade seafood sauces. I also love that they place a lot of emphasis on sustainable and zero-waste production and packaging. The advent calendar (above) is €70 and available online at grangransfoods.ie.

How cosy do these look?

A perfect stocking filler, these 100% Irish wool slippers are €24.90 and they're available from The Sweater Shop. You can find outlets around Ireland and find out more at sweatershop.com.

The Sourced by Oxfam range brings together a mix of ethical, sustainable and brand-new items that the team has sourced for you from around the world.

I love the look of this birdhouse ball, handmade from recycled newspapers and magazines, making each one unique. It features a hanging loop and a varnished exterior to help keep its new residents dry and cosy.

€13.95 see onlineshop.oxfam.org.uk or your local Oxfam charity shop for more information.

Designist, just one of Ireland's incredible independent retailers has always supported homegrown Irish brands and they are the place to go for the conscious gift-giver.

Check out these 3D printed vases – French-made vases using recycled plastic and biopolymers, these products help buyers re-examine their relationship with plastic through bold and striking design.

Priced from €31-€43. designist.ie.

We're big fans of Clonakilty-based artist, Anne Harrington Rees.

This is the latest in her collection of handmade cushion covers, designed and printed in Ireland using eco-friendly pigment inks onto 100% fair trade cotton panama fabric. "In shades and tones of purple, red, pink and green, the Fuchsia Twig floral cover features a sprig of fuchsia weighed down with flowers, so beloved by pollinators, and nectar-robbing humans too," explains Anne.

€40 from anneharringtonreesdesigns.ie.