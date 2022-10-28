Wishlist: Eight fab finds for your home

In our Tried and Tested slot this week, we trialled the Unlimited 7 cordless vacuum from Bosch. When I say we, I mean of course the children, they love new gadgets and didn’t realise they were actually doing housework, ha ha ha! Parent: one, suckers: zero. The first thing is it’s very easy to use and we loved the smart clip that meant the machine could slide under the kitchen table, sofas, chairs – so much dog hair we didn’t realise was around the place, a small bit traumatising but overall better in the Bosch than in the hidden spaces around the room. It comes with two rechargeable batteries and with both we got a good hour and a half before having to recharge. We have rugs, wood, and tiles all in the one main living space and the power adjusts depending on the floor type, again very smart and snazzy. The most important thing — it cleaned up everything, it’s a proper hard-working machine, our only moan was we wished the dustbox was bigger — we managed to fill it up very fast. Maybe we’re extra filthy. With lots of attachments, the kids are still fighting to use it, long may it last. Prices start from €349.99 with a full list of retailers available on the Bosch website www.bosch-home.ie

Adare Puzzle

Exciting news for Limerick’s Adare Manor, it has been named #1 Resort in the World at the 2022 Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards. The prestigious annual awards have commended Limerick’s Adare Manor as the best resort in the world for “offering guests an incredibly unique experience with a Michelin Star signature restaurant, Tom Fazio championship designed golf course, the only 111SKIN Spa and Clinic in Ireland, and a 840-acre estate with a plethora of outdoor countryside pursuits”. Well, now you can take not just a piece, but 200 pieces of Adare home with you. These wooden handcrafted jigsaws are designed with an iconic portrait of the Manor House, and each has been custom carved, to offer a uniquely tactile puzzling experience. €45 from www.adaremanor.com

Mount Juliet partnership

Here’s Siobhan O’Sullivan, Mount Juliet Estate Marketing Director and Rebecca Reynolds, Development Director Butler Gallery announcing their partnership. The collaboration will see the Morning Room in the Georgian Manor House at Mount Juliet Estate feature a curated selection of paintings from Butler Gallery’s Permanent Collection. The Mount Juliet Estate Curated Collection contains important works of art including: ‘Head of a Boy’ by Louis le Brocquy; ‘Tipperary Parrot’ by Grace Henry; ‘A Tit-Bit’ by Mildred Anne Butler; ‘Waterbird’ by Patrick Collins; and ‘The Liffey at Ballymore Eustace’ by Dermod O’Brien. For more information or to make a reservation

contact Mount Juliet Estate on 056-777-3000 or www.mountjuliet.ie

Coat for dogs

The dryrobe brigade is about to get some competition — from our four-legged friends. Check out this glorious image of Waterford-based entrepreneur and founder of DogDry Frances O’Reilly with her adorable dog Luna. Frances tells us her ambition was to create a super absorbent drying coat for wet dogs. The result is ‘DogDry’ a collection of five different-sized drying robes designed in Ireland, it is available online from €79 at www.DogDry.com

Woodies on trend

Trend Edit by Woodie’s is a collection curated by Woodie’s designers, of selected products which work together to achieve the most up-to-date looks for your home. Handy. There’s even a paint range. Homewares manager Bronagh Page, says, “It’s important to consider how you use a room, so if you like to cosy up in an armchair to read a book, add a directional floor lamp for light and a side table to pop your cuppa on. For a cohesive look, pick a hero colour from your art or cushions and replicate with some other accessories.” Available in stores nationwide and online on Woodies.ie.

For sensitive skin

On the Bathroom Shelf this week, The Beauty of Sensitive Skin, by Camille Knowles. As one might expect from the name, the range is suitable for sensitive skin prone to eczema, rosacea-prone, psoriasis-prone, and acne-prone skin. It’s good to use on the face, hands, and body, and it’s 97.9% naturally derived, vegan and cruelty-free. Available in selected Boots stores and www.thebeautyofsensitiveskin.com, prices start at €13.99.

Iconic landmarks

Gift of the Week is a print from Roger O’Reilly’s Ireland Posters. They’ve launched a ‘Christmas Connections’ campaign by extending a “one for you, one for me under the Christmas tree” offer. You can choose from a favoured holiday spot, an iconic landmark, your home county, a favourite pub or somewhere you visited together. For each print, you buy you’ll receive another unframed print, sent to you at the same time. From €35 at https://irelandposters.ie/

Shopping experiences

The annual Ballymaloe Craft Fair returns to East Cork for two weekends. It promises a variety of Irish craft and design at over 150 stalls.

Running from November 18 to 20, and again from the 25 to 27, there will be different shopping experiences each weekend. There will be a drop-in children’s area with Lego workshops, Mrs Claus will be meeting and greeting children in her own special wagon with a homemade treat, and Kilkenny Candles will host workshops for kids in the Big Shed. Pictured here is Ruby Reese Premuim Pet Care, one of the small businesses that will be at the fair. Entrance is €6 on Friday night and €8 per person Saturday and Sunday with children under 12 free. Tickets are available at the

entrance only. For more information visit

www.ballymaloegrainstore.com