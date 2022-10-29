Why punk is having a moment of nostalgia

Have we been saturated by relentless trend information into thinking 70s interior taste is represented only by Scandinavian-inspired design?

And it’s ongoing, with interior products from the period being reissued and mimicked, and with constant streams of new products launching said to have been, at least, inspired by this design style.

All good stuff, mind you, as it’s hard to beat the elegant balance of form and function the Scandinavians are so adept at, but such is the hype it’s easy to bypass the back alley of interiors history that is punk, followed by its spawn, the goth look.

Punk is having a moment of nostalgia, falling into the design realms of vintage, thanks to Danny Boyle’s miniseries Pistol (Disney+) which first screened in June, hurtling its way through the rise and fall of the defining punk band of the decade, The Sex Pistols.

Ceramicist Jonathan Adler's mohawk-inspired designs take punk themes into the realms of kitsch (lollypop holder €112.50 from www.sweetpeaandwillow.com).

But, occupational hazard that it is, I’m always drawn away from the action to the design aesthetic: sets, clothes, furniture, accessories.

In this particular case, it’s nigh on impossible to ignore the in-your-face spikey dog collars, liberal face piercings, ripped black fishnet tights, tartan, and makeup to give sunken eyes worthy of a Victorian child with influenza who won’t survive the winter.

Those who wore this look with pride and rebellion, gelling their locks into spikes and mohawks, and lashing on thick black mascara and eyeliner in the grotty bathroom of their squats back in the day, are unlikely to get away with the look now.

But with all things fashion — belligerent punk included — the look makes its way into our homes via the catwalk. Anyone for a tartan cushion appliqued with a few safety pins?

Even the saucy poster girl of punk herself, fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, took interiors inspo from her infamous 70s clothes’ shop, Sex, on London’s King’s Road which became the retail destination for high punk couture.

She’s gotten all homely these days for a collaboration with The Rug Company with what’s best described as a shabby-chic Union Jack rug, colours bleeding into each other and ripe for styling with immaculate, contemporary sofas.

Take inspiration from this combination of maximalist interior design spiked with punk influences if you're in the mood for introducing the theme.

It’s retailing at €4,000, or maybe that’s too pricy and too much ‘history’ for an Irish punk rocker.

Instead, how about her painterly-style Orb cushion (the punks loved to have a go at the royals), and her Mouth cushion? Both might qualify as bargains by comparison, costing €800.

Funnily enough, there’s no sign of the acid colourways of 70s punk in her interior products, or even a vague citation. Time has moved on it seems and Westwood has mellowed, supplementing with a series of magnolia prints in her collection instead.

Maybe Next’s tartan cushion as a relic of those times for an accessible €23 will provide enough nostalgia. A Dunnes Stores’ alternative check version for €15.99 is a bit of punk hiding in plain sight.

Or remember Jonathan Adler’s designed a collection for H&M HOME, a few years ago? His ceramics were playful, witty stuff, full of colour and character, and though he was a young whipper-snapper back in the 70s, he has turned to punk for a series of conversation-piece objects with his signature wit to revive the look for interiors.

Lip motifs take on contemporary styling in the Neon Kiss Indigo wallpaper by Mind the Gap (€233.80 at www.dowsingandreynolds.com).

But it’s more art than an act of subversion, bordering on kitsch and parody, in much the same way punk parodied royalty and the establishment. It’s all come full circle with Adler taking the iconic mohawk hair-do and giving it the redesign treatment as a lolly pop holder for €45.

Similar treatment is applied to a menorah fashioned from a mohawk head and ripe for accommodating seven tapering candles, retailing at €100.

The Orb cushion by Vivienne Westwood for The Rug Company cites '70s parodying of royalty and the establishment (€800).

He even brings back the mohawk as the base for a match-strike costing €45. A feature of 70s domestic taste when almost everyone smoked, this accessory acted as a receptacle for matches to light ciggies and pipes, although these days is more likely to come in handy for igniting a chi-chi fragranced candle to scentscape your home.

It’s also a possible gift option for the one-time punk rocker in your life who’s into nostalgia, or an acquisition for a younger recipient who loves vintage. Either way, Adler’s work has style and conversation-provoking credentials.

Mohawks, safety pins and tartan are to the fore as the subversive 70s subculture hits

21st-century homes, writes Carol O’Callaghan