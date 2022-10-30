The Milan design house that has been part of our home interiors for 60 years

Launched as an industrial design house producing automobile parts in 1949, Kartell of Milan, with its rainbow of energising furnishing, lighting and accessories, has been part of our home story for sixty years. Founded by husband and wife team, Giulio Castelli and celebrated architect Anna Castelli Ferrieri, the Milanese fashion flair of their collections remains fresh, fun and unexpected from season to season.

The innovative use of plastics and resin by Kartell has endured and has been finessed (and even de-carbonised) — sustaining their worldwide acclaim and a place in every major design museum collection across the world. Some of their celebrated collaborations in cutting-edge materials, technology and forms include Philippe Starck, Patricia Urquiola, Antonio Citterio and Ron Arad. Let’s explore a few fascinating Kartell choices that go beyond the expected Fly pendant or a Starck Louis Ghost chair.

Componibili: Dimple, modular storage with a useful bit of surface that can stack to a tower.

Kartell’s Jellies is a mesmerising collection by one of their core, contributing designers Patricia Urquiola. Not taking itself too seriously, the sparkling drinkware, carafes and table-top pieces are inspired by the repeating patterns on period jelly moulds in earthenware and coloured glass. Moulded from a strong techno-polymer thermoplastic, the complexity of the mould delivers exquisite, faceted style detail that refracts light beautifully. It’s strong enough to do occasional duty for family dinners, is dishwasher safe, and perfect for stealing out to the garden in BBQ season. The candy almond tones include a dusty blue and pink. Right on trend the Jellies really demand a harlequin set rather than just one colour. Much as I love the ware, the 2015 release of Jelly hangars shows them off to unusual effect, and if you’re not afraid of a little plastic fantastic on your dining table, look up her Trama tableware collection inspired by Japanese pottery in rich earthy tones. Collection from €33-€200.

Kartell Jellies table-scape by Patricia Urquiola. Victoria Ghost chairs.

An interiors favourite since its launch in 1969, the Componibili cabinet is simple, sleek, and useful from the bedroom to the home office. Designed by founder Anna Castelli Ferrieri (one of the first women to graduate with a degree in architecture from Politecnico di Milano), this iconic little storage tower takes its name from the Italian for “modular”. An uncomplicated, rounded, pillar shape it contains two to four sliding doors with a hole for finger operation. In injection-moulded polycarbonate, Componibili carries Greenguard certification as a low VOC product, is stackable, and comes in a range of colours. Use it in the bathroom, on a balcony or as extra storage in a hallway, and you’re sharing in a piece not only in the Kartell Museum but part of the permanent collection of the Pompidou Centre in Paris; from €165, thefinnishdesignshop.com.

Longing for some late mid-century glamour in crystal or Lucite? The Shelfish Floating Shelf, in the Kartell Laufen selection, is the creation of Ludovica and Roberto Palomba, an architecture partnership, also based in Milan. These show-stopping little transparent methacrylate shelves come in an array of sophisticated colours including smoky Topaz brown, Crystal and a bold Tangerine orange – ideal if you want to riff’ the 1970s. They have no visible brackets and would be ideal for a pop of rich, jewel colour in a neutral bathroom used alone or as a rhythmic set of floating shelving. €102 each, ambientedirect.com.

Shelfish Floating Shelf, Laufen for Kartell.

If you like the panelled, translucent look, explore the minimalist Laufen collection Sound Rack and Floor Rack (from €542) and the chic Max-beam stool (€267) by Kartell – fabulous with back-lighting.

Kartell has many award-winning shatterproof and flexible plastic chairs to its name including The Master’s Chair which winds together three icons, but, for my money, the Piuma has a tailored classic chic that will last the ages. Famed for its lightness (just 2.2kg a piece) and an amazing 2mm depth of injected moulted carbon fibre (another technological first), it’s a familiar frame-and-shell form. Carrying the Red Dot Award from design peers, Piuma blooms elegantly at the arms to provide yielding support elbow to wrist. Organic and relaxed, it would make an ideal companion to a timber table for Autumn gatherings, and you can take it outside come Spring. Something of an investment at €451 a seat, with that gorgeous line, it could stand as a single occasional.

Rechargeable Big Battery Lamp by Ferruccio Laviani.

If you’re feeling really flush, a puddle of colour floating on a stem, the Thierry side table in lacquered steel and glass, also by the masterful Piero Lissoni, would make an indulgent companion piece (from €607, multiple suppliers).

Kartell’s lighting division is probably best recognised for the witty, interlocking Baroque Bourgie lamp by Ferruccio Laviani, which stood on Douglas Reynholms’s shelving in C4’s The IT Crowd (€589 in a colour). Laviani’s much more affordable Big Battery Lamp recalls the prismatic Jelly styles, with its cut glass look throughout the shade and support, and intense fruity colour choices. Charged, it will last for up to eight hours, and is great for indoor or outdoor dinner parties where you don’t want to worry about a falling taper candle. Available in dimmable versions, it comes in Crystal, Cola, Plum and Light Blue. Best price, €299.99, lights.ie.

Finally, and because it’s so informed by the shades of autumn leaves, is Laviani’s show-stopping Big Bloom, in the colourway Gold/Bronze/Copper. Multiple lights are set behind an elliptical shape of dense, glittering thermoplastic blossoms. It’s a seductive pendant that will drive you mad when it needs a clean, that’s particularly striking against dark walls or wood panelling. Prices from €494 (small) to €1.160 (large), amara.com and other suppliers.

Big Bloom, by Ferruccio Laviani.

Well cared for, modern quality plastics and resinous inclusions can last for decades. Treat the surfacing gently however, avoiding hard detergents and scrubbing to keep their immaculate flash.