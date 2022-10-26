Five fab ways to brighten up your life and your living space 

SUPER SOFT

If the past few years have taught us anything, it’s that there’s really no place like home.

Monaghan’s Cashmere has introduced a selection of luxurious throws this winter — and what a fabulous way to add a pop of colour to a living room or bedroom.

Drape one over the couch, style your bed with a throw, or just wrap yourself in one of the super-soft cashmere beauties.

These throws are master-crafted, woven from sustainably sourced fibres with a choice of honeycomb weaves or tumbled and washed finishes.

Monaghan's Cashmere blanket.

Monaghan’s has also introduced a variety of accessories which are perfect for gifting including cashmere hot water bottles, scarves and gloves.

A family business set up over 60 years ago, Monaghan’s store is based on Dublin’s South Anne Street or you can buy on www.monaghanscashmere.ie. Cashmere throws start at €750.

ANCESTRAL GLOW

Inspired by the ancestral practices of the Amazon Rainforest, Nicola Connolly travelled to the Andes Mountains of Peru and Ecuador to learn from shamans and healers when she developed her Nunaïa range.

Her Sacred Space candle, billed as “Ireland’s first eco-luxury candle”, is one of the results. Part of her wellness collection, it’s designed to help you enjoy a good night’s sleep.

The sustainable candle features 100% essential oils of lavender and rose geranium for deep aromatherapeutic benefits.

Certified vegan and cruelty-free, non-toxic and clean burning, it is hand-crafted with 100% plant-based ingredients. Priced at €26, it’s available at Nunaia.com, The Kilkenny Shop, Meaghers Pharmacy, The Clean Beauty Edit and reuzi. It smells divine and Nicola promises it will have “a positive effect on mind, body and spirit encouraging restful sleep and a greater sense of calm”.

ARTIST ON THE EDGE

From the rainforest to the Wild Atlantic Way, the birthplace of Munster artist Carmel T Madigan, portrayed above by photographer Mike Mulcaire after he returned, coincidentally, from a trip to Peru.

Carmel grew up on the remote headland of Loop Head and the elemental experiences of wind, storms, waves “belting the cliffs and pounding up towards the sky, together with the colours of the summer hedgerows” impacts strongly on her mixed media artworks, she says. Carmel is celebrating 22 years of her art practice at her studio at Barefield, near Ennis, Co. Clare.

Garden of the Eagle's Nest by Carmel T Madigan, mixed media on paper, €850.

“Although my first career was in multinational finance and corporate reporting, I wanted both flexibility and a greater creative outlet, to balance my own life expectations and merge with my dream of being an artist,” she says.

She’s exhibited across the world and her work is in corporate, public and private collections and she is open to commissions.

Read More Wish List: Cocktails and painting

Carmel's studio at Barefield is open by appointment; call 086-8197726, and her work is currently available at the Lahinch Art Gallery and the Kilbaha Gallery, Loop Head, (both online and in gallery) and also at the Draíocht Art Gallery, Adare, Co. Limerick.

The painter will also be exhibiting at the Killarney Rotary Club Evening of Wine & Art at the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney. on November 30 from 7pm. See:

www.carmeltmadigan.com;

www.facebook.com/carmelmadiganart;

or her Instagram page madigancarmel.

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE

Sustainability is a theme we love in the home and in our wardrobe so how about a coat made from recycled plastic bottles? This Longley puffa coat for €160 is made from 40 recycled plastic bottles.

Half of the Giovanna Fletcher collection of coat and jackets, which come in copper, off-whites and green tones, feature recycled bottles. They have water-repellent finishes and insulation.

As a bestselling author, broadcaster, mum-of-three and winner of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2020, Giovanna spends most of her downtime with her three boys in the countryside, heading outside on adventures with her family whatever the weather.

ESPRESSO YOURSELF

Look at the gorgeous colours of this set of six Le Creuset Rainbow espresso cups. Usually priced at €69, we spied them online at KildareVillage.com at €46.

They’re among a whole lot of fabulous home and beauty ware jostling for attention there this autumn/winter.