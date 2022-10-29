A piece of lost Cork industrial history comes up for sale

Preview of upcoming sales at Fonsie Mely's and Morgan O'Driscoll
A piece of lost Cork industrial history comes up for sale

Watermill thought to be O'Sullivan's Mill at Blarney attributed to Henry Brocas at Fonsie Mealy.

Sat, 29 Oct, 2022 - 03:00
Des O’Sullivan

A lost piece of Cork industrial history features at Fonsie Mely's Irish and International art sale at Castlecomer next November 16. A c1810 watercolour of a watermill attributed to Henry Brocas senior has been identified as likely to be the five-storey mill that once stood in the village of Blarney beside the River Martin. The flax mill, owned by James B. O'Sullivan, flourished for several decades. Little remains of it today as it was demolished to make way for the Blarney Woollen Mills. Among more than 400 lots in the upcoming sale is a design by Daniel MacLise for a Cork Art Exhibition Medal in 1852.

An arresting double-walled thrown porcelain bowl with velvet underglaze by Grainne Watts sits comfortably among the sculptures at Morgan O'Driscoll's Irish and International art sale.

Vortex Vessell - Orange/Red by Grainne Watts at Morgan O'Driscoll.
Vortex Vessell - Orange/Red by Grainne Watts at Morgan O'Driscoll.

 

Titled Vortex Vessel - Orange/Red it is by an artist who has undertaken a number of public commissions. Work by Watts is represented in the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland collection and at the OPW. With highlights by Paul Henry and Jack B. Yeats the sale, which runs until next Tuesday (November 1) is on view at the RDS in Dublin this Bank Holiday weekend. The catalogue is online.

More in this section

Five fab ways to brighten up your life and your living space  Five fab ways to brighten up your life and your living space 
Roofing contractor working on a new dormer How dormer windows make best use of your attic space
Scarily good: How to do grown-up Halloween decor that’s ghoulish and glam Scarily good: How to do grown-up Halloween decor that’s ghoulish and glam
#Home - Interiors
Rhubarb is remarkably easy to grow at home (Alamy/PA)

Love rhubarb? Save on grocery bills by growing your own

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.219 s