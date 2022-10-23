Garden Notes: Planting for the late season

- A free one-day sustainable gardening course run by horticulturist and environmentalist Aoife Munn will take place on Tuesday, October 25, from 10am to 4pm in Naas Men’s Shed, Co Kildare (W91 PC9N). This course is suitable for community groups who want to garden for biodiversity including tidy towns groups, residents’ groups, green schools coordinators and community gardens. The event will cover everything from chemical free gardening, pollinator planting, veg growing, mini pond building, pruning, cuttings and more. See eventbrite.ie
- The Royal Horticultural Society Ireland (RHSI) hosts a Zoom ‘Planting for Late Season Interest in the Garden’ with Maurice Parkinson on Wednesday, October 26, from 7.30pm-9pm. Maurice, owner of RHSI partner garden Ballyrobert, will provide plant suggestions, tips and tricks to keep interest in the autumn garden. This is a free event for members but is also open to non-members for €5. See RHSI.ie
