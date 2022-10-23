Garden Notes: Planting for the late season

The Irish Garden Plant Society hosts Caher Bridge revisited with Carl Wright at The Old Courthouse, Market Square, Antrim BT41 4AW on Tuesday, October 25, from 7.30pm-9.30pm. Caher Bridge Garden in the Burren started in 1999 as Carl’s little project to tidy up the front of the house with little gardening knowledge. It has now extended to nearly two acres and has become home to a vast collection of plants. This talk covers the progress and changes over the past 23 years bringing us up to date with the most recent developments and the expansion of the many notable plant collections. Carl Wright started coming to Clare through his interest in caving and pot holing but then stayed and created what is now an award-winning garden. A recent development is his major collection of Irish-bred daffodils. Irish Garden Plant Society members can attend for free, non members pay at door £5. See IGPS.ie

A free one-day sustainable gardening course run by horticulturist and environmentalist Aoife Munn will take place on Tuesday, October 25, from 10am to 4pm in Naas Men’s Shed, Co Kildare (W91 PC9N). This course is suitable for community groups who want to garden for biodiversity including tidy towns groups, residents’ groups, green schools coordinators and community gardens. The event will cover everything from chemical free gardening, pollinator planting, veg growing, mini pond building, pruning, cuttings and more. See eventbrite.ie

The Royal Horticultural Society Ireland (RHSI) hosts a Zoom ‘Planting for Late Season Interest in the Garden’ with Maurice Parkinson on Wednesday, October 26, from 7.30pm-9pm. Maurice, owner of RHSI partner garden Ballyrobert, will provide plant suggestions, tips and tricks to keep interest in the autumn garden. This is a free event for members but is also open to non-members for €5. See RHSI.ie

