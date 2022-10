A CLASSICAL Paul Henry landscape leads an Irish and international art sale by Morgan O’Driscoll on November 1 which also boasts significant works by artists varying from Jack B. Yeats and Sir John Lavery to William Scott, William Crozier and John Shinnors.

An impressive canvas by George Mounsey Wheatley Atkinson features a three-masted frigate off Haulbowline in 1846 with a rowing boat in the foreground and a small paddle steamer in the background. It is estimated at €25,000-€35,000.