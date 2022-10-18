Autumn’s most inspiring and affordable tile trends for homes

Tiles are timeless, and a go-to choice when you’re looking to invest in a new backsplash, or kitchen and bathroom flooring. Especially if you’re feeling creative.

After all, they provide visual impact, are pleasant to the touch, and can make a feature out of a forgotten or overlooked space.

From textured surfaces to rippled finishes and fluted designs, here’s what’s trending in the world of tiles…

Nature inspired

“Nature provides the perfect place to draw interiors inspiration from, thanks to its restorative properties,” says Harriet Goodacre of Topps Tiles.

She says the nature trend is all about finding joy in the natural environment, using its textures and colour palette to connect with the outside world, and enhance your space and wellbeing.

Aurelius Modular Tumbled Travertine Tiles in Grey, £44.97 per box, Topps Tiles (Topps Tiles/PA)

“This means using tiles in muted, soft shades such as ash grey, earthy brown and sage green to ground you and evoke feelings of the world outside,” suggests Goodacre. “Pair with hints of teal or baby pink to enliven the senses, whilst conjuring up images of warm sunsets.

“Textured surfaces, such as natural stone, terrazzo and wood effect tiles are perfect for this.” She continues. “Creating depth and texture in a way that feels authentic to this style.”

Coastal Contentment

“You don’t need to be living beside the seaside to benefit from this interiors style,” notes Goodacre. “By using a sophisticated and muted colour palette, a look inspired by the British coastline can be updated with an autumnal feel.”

Minton Hollins Roker Scuba Blue Decor Tiles in Gloss, £5.43 each, Plain Tile, £2.64, Topps Tiles (Topps Tiles/PA)

If you’re not sure where to start, she says to complement cool tones, such as powder blue, with coppery pink, vibrant inky blues and musky olive-green tiles.

“Build on the look by choosing textured tiles, and surfaces that are weathered or aged with a natural patina. Locally-sourced rustic or artisan objects will add further personality to your space.”

She continues: “Your choice in the shape of tile can also add a point of interest to your interior. For example, using a scalloped shape tile gives a subtle nod to the sea and creates a focal point, whereas a lightly fluted tile evokes the look of calming rolling waves.”

Fluted and layered

Fluted Pink Decor Tiles, £18.24 per box, Porcelain Superstore (Porcelain Superstore/PA)

“Fluted interiors are going to be one of the biggest trends of 2023, and as autumn gets underway, we’re going to start to see more homeowners playing around with this distinctive finish,” says Abbas Youssefi of Porcelain Superstore.

Influenced by the Art Deco movement, Youssefi says fluted tiles will not only add a really interesting texture to walls, but they also play with natural light beautifully – adding a new dimension to interior schemes.

Syren Natural Linen Tiles In Gloss, £0.93, Topps Tiles (Topps Tiles/PA)

When you’ve made your colour choice, it’s also worth thinking about how you want to lay the tiles to enhance their appearance; similar to fitting them together like a jigsaw puzzle, to create different illusions.

Patterned, classical mosaic

“Patterned, classical mosaic tiling for both floor and wall applications are on trend right now, due to their ability to create a beautiful focal point,” says Chris Kettell of Benchmarx Kitchens and Joinery.

“Available in a variety of patterns and colours, these designs are a great way to introduce eye-catching colour themes in a tasteful yet statement form.”

If you love the mosaic-style tile and want to create a real statement, he suggests incorporating it across both your floor space and as a splashback feature. “This will help to tie the room together seamlessly, whilst adding a distinctive point of interest.”

Verona Mira Ceramic Wall or Floor Tiles, £51.07 per box, Travis Perkins (Benchmarx Kitchens and Joinery/PA)

Kettell continues: “When choosing on-trend, bold kitchen cabinetry, I’d recommend pairing it with a more neutral tile that complements the lead colour.”

Similarly, if you have a smaller kitchen, he says opting for a neutral patterned tile can create a bold feature, while ensuring your kitchen remains a light, bright and functional living space.

Cost cutting

With the cost of living crisis, Youssefi suggests DIY decisions for homeowners are going to be heavily swayed by the price of everything. “Not only will it impact on what jobs are undertaken, it will consider how to make these renovations more cost-effective.”

Arlo Light Tiles, £52.50 per box, Porcelain Superstore (Porcelain Superstore/PA)

“I expect to see a huge increase in demand for floor tiles which are compatible with underfloor heating mats,” says Youssefi. “Not only does underfloor heating take the chill away on frosty mornings, in well-insulated properties, it will also help reduce sky-high central heating bills.”