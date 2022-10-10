Why electric blankets are a hot buy and our top choices

We sleep, Norwegian-style, with the windows open, all year round, under two feather duvets. Once immersed in wonderland, I prefer (instinctively) to unplug my blanket. A dip in your core temperature is nature’s way of sending you off to the deeply refreshing REM sleep cycle (rather than disruptive slow-wave sleep), and it starts a couple of hours before you even get into bed.
Always buy a blanket with auto shut-off and overheat-protection, as at some point you will fall asleep on it or under it, and most blankets are not intended as all-nighters. Older blankets with kinked cabling and failing controls are an acknowledged and dangerous fire hazard.
Physically, the tog value of an electric over-blanket will make it function as a standard blanket when off, holding the heat to your body.
A cheaper blanket will heat up reasonably well, but once you’re in there and pressing a hip down into the bed, you can expect low temperatures or searing hot-spots and due to less cabling — frigid, unheated edges to the pad if you thrash.