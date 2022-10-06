Home Interiors: From the frontlines into living rooms

How predictable is a plant pot? Very, unless you’re Gamper and his team who’ve taken all sorts of vessels and repurposed them to hold the accessory of the moment.
Moving in together is a dance around each other to accommodate different tastes, living habits and opinions. In this installation, designer James Shaw and writer Lou Stoppard explore the challenge of compromise and negotiation, with a mix of Shaw’s design objects and some historical design classics, with Stoppard composing a short story to accompany the exhibit.
In wartime, designers focus mostly on what designer Katerina Sokolova calls “objects that help solve problems in storage, dugouts, temporary hospitals, bombed houses”.
Public outdoor furniture goes from predictably utilitarian to unexpected luxury with the Swivel chair by Sabine Marcelis, made of solid marble to plant yourself on for a lunchtime sandwich and bag of crisps.
Just the right time for the reintroduction of a newly reimagined piece of Italian design comes the Soriana from Cassina in all its squishy loveliness.
Fabric is definitely having a moment of theatricality with pile-cut finishes in velvet creating a sense of light and shade. It’s a quirky development playing to the trend for texture and touchy-feely surfaces we’re seeing everywhere. Alter Ego’s Chess is a luminescent fabric with geometric shapes, and the white Hokey-Cokey a cut-out stripe.
Lighting has moved way beyond mere function to make a design statement in a room, and right up there is arty Italian lighting studio Fabbian. When they’re not building light installation for the likes of Milan Cathedral’s glass information point and bookshop, Fabbian is contriving lighting systems for the residential market.
Give me a traditional parquet floor any day over the trending chevron and outsize herringbone, although I might be tempted if it turned out to be the Open Frameworks for Parador by Iranian-German architect Hadi Teherani. Taking oak-based engineered planks, he’s linked them with contrasting design details which come in a variety of colours and finishes for playfulness and visual interest.