Home Interiors: From the frontlines into living rooms

This year my foot-blistering trek around the London Design Festival to see what’s new threw up cheeky concepts and new approaches, where comfortable old favourites got edgy, and sustainable manufacture was added.

And plenty of intrigue, too, with a re-examination of the plant pot: luxury sitting beside stark utility, and a focus on how war and its consequences influence design and make it about the “now” rather than the future. From highlights collected at Design London, Brompton Design District, Design Centre Chelsea Harbour and street installations, here’s the edit.

Martino Gamper reinvents the plant pot in his No Ordinary Home design installation.

No Ordinary Home by Martino Gamper and Friends

How predictable is a plant pot? Very, unless you’re Gamper and his team who’ve taken all sorts of vessels and repurposed them to hold the accessory of the moment.

Having made a name for himself finding new uses for humble materials and unwanted objects, the London-based Italian designer is also known for reworking classic pieces by design giants Gio Ponti and Carlo Mollino.

Two Kettles, No Sofa, an installation by designer James Shaw and writer Lou Stoppard explores the conflict in making choices when cohabiting.

Two Kettles, No Sofa, by James Shaw and Lou Stoppard for Seeds Gallery

Moving in together is a dance around each other to accommodate different tastes, living habits and opinions. In this installation, designer James Shaw and writer Lou Stoppard explore the challenge of compromise and negotiation, with a mix of Shaw’s design objects and some historical design classics, with Stoppard composing a short story to accompany the exhibit.

Ukraine: Design for Real Time

In wartime, designers focus mostly on what designer Katerina Sokolova calls “objects that help solve problems in storage, dugouts, temporary hospitals, bombed houses”.

In a sign of our times, Ukrainian designers NOOM take the mid-century modern CS2 chair designed by Walter Gropius in peacetime and upholstered it in woven camouflage nets developed for use in the rear and frontlines of the war.

It’s an example of how Ukrainian design is keeping pace since the conflict began and is engaging in collaborative projects like this one, where designer Sokolova worked with the VinnSolard volunteer centre in Vinnytsia to make what she calls “objects that are more a tool for life than design”.

Marble goes utilitarian in street furniture with the Swivel chair by Sabine Marcelis.

Swivel by Sabine Marcelis

Public outdoor furniture goes from predictably utilitarian to unexpected luxury with the Swivel chair by Sabine Marcelis, made of solid marble to plant yourself on for a lunchtime sandwich and bag of crisps.

Located in the shadow of the Brutalist Centre Point tower block in London’s St Giles’ Square, the contrast is notable, and part of a theme of this year’s festival to deliberately put design in the way of the public who might not ordinarily visit the programmed events.

Italian design: Soriana chairs and sofas by Cassina.

Soriana by Cassina

Just the right time for the reintroduction of a newly reimagined piece of Italian design comes the Soriana from Cassina in all its squishy loveliness.

The work of architects and designers Afra and Tobia Scarpa back in 1969, its generous curves are bedecked in a quilted effect for informal style. Although it has never gone out of fashion and continues to be a favourite among interior designers for projects, it’s brought right up to date with sustainability credentials in collaboration with Tobia Scarpa.

Alter Ego Collection by George Spencer Designs

Fabric is definitely having a moment of theatricality with pile-cut finishes in velvet creating a sense of light and shade. It’s a quirky development playing to the trend for texture and touchy-feely surfaces we’re seeing everywhere. Alter Ego’s Chess is a luminescent fabric with geometric shapes, and the white Hokey-Cokey a cut-out stripe.

The Akoya light by Filippo Protasoni for Italian lighting company Fabbian cites a pendant necklace in its design.

Fabbian’s Akoya light

Lighting has moved way beyond mere function to make a design statement in a room, and right up there is arty Italian lighting studio Fabbian. When they’re not building light installation for the likes of Milan Cathedral’s glass information point and bookshop, Fabbian is contriving lighting systems for the residential market.

Check out the mesmerising beauty of the Akoya pendant by Filippo Protasoni which ought to be downsized into a piece of jewellery given its shape suggesting a shell with a pearl inside.

Parador Open Frameworks Design Edition Flooring

Give me a traditional parquet floor any day over the trending chevron and outsize herringbone, although I might be tempted if it turned out to be the Open Frameworks for Parador by Iranian-German architect Hadi Teherani. Taking oak-based engineered planks, he’s linked them with contrasting design details which come in a variety of colours and finishes for playfulness and visual interest.