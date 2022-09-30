Peter Dowdall: Make the most of the room outside this autumn

October is a touch-and-go month in the great outdoors. We may get a beautiful crisp month with blue skies like a continuation of what we have enjoyed during much of this September, in which case we get to truly enjoy another few weeks in the garden where being outside is a pleasure.
Let’s hope it’s more Indian summer and less Irish winter as there are many jobs to do during this month. Personally, I’ve created quite a bit of space in my own garden allowing sunlight to reach spots that haven’t seen fresh air in years.
In creating the space in my garden, I have had to be brutal and it kills me to do so. As many will know I moved garden last year and have been living with it since I moved in to see what’s what.
Azaleas have been taken out, along with some beautiful pieris and one or two Berberis Harlequin. I have held on to them, to re-use in the new planting. There are more to be moved during the winter. I wonder now how good I will be at living by my own advice, not to use something just because it’s here already.
A weeping birch in the winter, though naked of leaves is every bit as beautiful as when filled with foliage during the spring and summer, I had better keep an eye on it this month however, as you may or may not know, any witches in the area will be scouring, for it is the branches and stems of the birch that they use for their broomsticks.
- Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie