Irish art news: Big-name painters in the frame

Irish art sales continue this week at de Vere's
Some of the 13 masquerade costumes by Harry Kernoff.

Sat, 01 Oct, 2022 - 04:31
Des O’Sullivan

Irish art sales continue their merry way at de Vere's in Dublin this Tuesday (October 4). There is art by Sean McSweeney, Charles Brady, Tony O'Malley, Anne Yeats, Markey Robinson, Brian Maguire, Gerard Dillon and many others among 170 lots on the catalogue.

A set of 13 masquerade costumes by Harry Kernoff is, at €8,000-€12,000, the most expensively estimated lot.

A nude by Donald Teskey is estimated at €6,000-€9,000 and a landscape by Dan O'Neill is estimated at €5,000-€7,000. 

A wooden sculpture of an Irish dancer by Oisin Kelly is estimated at €1,000-€2,000. All price points are catered for and estimates range from €100-€12,000. The sale is on view in Dublin this weekend.

Meanwhile, The Changing Dawn and Rivermouth by Jack B Yeats were the top lots at Whyte's sale in Dublin last Monday evening. They made hammer prices of €220,000 and €180,000 respectively. 

William Scott's Chinese Orange III made €110,000. 

Other top hammer prices were: 

  • The Lady Parmoor by Sir John Lavery (€58,000); 
  • a portrait of Daniel O'Connell by Sir Martin Archer Shee (€34,000); 
  • The Bridge by Sir John Lavery (€30,000); 
  • Composition with Steps, Dun Laoghaire and Monkstown by Donald Teskey (€29,000); 
  • The Good Stuff by Sean Keating (€28,000); 
  • and Black and White She Scarecrow by John Shinnors (€25,000).

