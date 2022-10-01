Irish art news: Big-name painters in the frame

Irish art sales continue their merry way at de Vere's in Dublin this Tuesday (October 4). There is art by Sean McSweeney, Charles Brady, Tony O'Malley, Anne Yeats, Markey Robinson, Brian Maguire, Gerard Dillon and many others among 170 lots on the catalogue.
A set of 13 masquerade costumes by Harry Kernoff is, at €8,000-€12,000, the most expensively estimated lot.
A nude by Donald Teskey is estimated at €6,000-€9,000 and a landscape by Dan O'Neill is estimated at €5,000-€7,000.
A wooden sculpture of an Irish dancer by Oisin Kelly is estimated at €1,000-€2,000. All price points are catered for and estimates range from €100-€12,000. The sale is on view in Dublin this weekend.
Meanwhile,and by Jack B Yeats were the top lots at Whyte's sale in Dublin last Monday evening. They made hammer prices of €220,000 and €180,000 respectively.
William Scott's Chinese Orange III made €110,000.
Other top hammer prices were:
- by Sir John Lavery (€58,000);
- a portrait of Daniel O'Connell by Sir Martin Archer Shee (€34,000);
- by Sir John Lavery (€30,000);
- by Donald Teskey (€29,000);
- by Sean Keating (€28,000);
- and by John Shinnors (€25,000).