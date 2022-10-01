Irish art news: Big-name painters in the frame

Irish art sales continue their merry way at de Vere's in Dublin this Tuesday (October 4). There is art by Sean McSweeney, Charles Brady, Tony O'Malley, Anne Yeats, Markey Robinson, Brian Maguire, Gerard Dillon and many others among 170 lots on the catalogue.

A set of 13 masquerade costumes by Harry Kernoff is, at €8,000-€12,000, the most expensively estimated lot.