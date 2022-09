Rugs are perfect for wintry days ahead when tiled and wooden floors are chilly underfoot....

SAVE

The Ariana Vanilla rug from M&S offers a deep pile and a high-low textured finish, inspired by modern Moroccan patterns and a tassel fringe (from €135).

SPLURGE

Rugs.ie has the luxury Brink & Campman Pebble Beach beige rug to remind you of days by the seaside (from €1,219).