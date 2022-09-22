Home Interiors: Textures and carpets are back in fashion 

Vaccuum cleaners to the ready: wall-to-wall carpet is back, just when you thought a quick mop round wooden floors was all it took to be clean underfoot.

It’s thanks to big-time interior designers like Rita Konig rolling it out that variations on classic wool, including wall-to-wall jute with its durability credentials, are trending, styled with a rug on top just in case you’re in the market.

Velvet is one of the soft, inviting fabrics trending this season in upholstery for a touch of luxury with cosy comfort (Orson pink velvet fabric by Jane Churchill).

Overall, it’s the season of soft, deeply textured finishes, according to the trendsetters, but ahead of the field has to be bouclé in all its woolly, creamy loveliness.

Like so many interior trends, this one originated on the catwalk back in the 1940s and ‘50s when Coco Chanel was fashioning her timeless bouclé jacket, and when American architect Florence Knoll asked Scandinavian designer Eero Saarinen to make, “a chair that was like a basket full of pillows - something I could really curl up in.”

The bouclé-clad Womb chair was it, and since then bouclé has been in and out of fashion, returning now to join velvet and other textured fabrics for cosy comfort, but there’s the care to consider of those woolly loops that give it its characteristic texture.

“Cats aren’t great,” quips Timothy Green, director of luxury English fabric brand Colefax & Fowler. “You’d need a blanket to throw over.”

Neither are some humans, I discovered, having thrown myself prone on a bouclé sofa in their showroom and promptly attaching myself to it via a hooped earring. Other potential attachment issues could include shoe buckles and rivets on jeans.

An ottoman stool makes an alternative to a coffee table, and adds character when upholstered in a striking fabric, set against a jute carpet (Newland and Tarn fabrics from Colefax & Fowler).

So, unless you have the mythical beast of a child who is seen and not heard, maybe confine this look to a cushion.

Nonetheless, the trend is part of our post-Covid desire for softness and comfort which includes design modifications on established forms.

“We’re seeing rounded sofas and rounded corners in furniture coming in and the use of upholstered ottoman stools as coffee tables,” Timothy says. “They’re nicer and softer than a glass table.”

But when it comes to style, the French always have the edge, and one that offers a feast for the eye after covid-induced design starvation is the gorge-worthy collection of La Maison Pierre Frey, where I noted 30 different types of bouclé.

Boucle offers super comfort as an upholstery fabric and typically comes in a neutral colourway from warm white to grey shades (Bouclette Bridget fabric from La Maison Pierre Frey).

“It’s very durable,” says Pierre Fray, third generation of the venerable design house. “People are looking for a soft, cosy touch, but they also want durability. For 2023 the trend is for comfort and warmth in fabric but with a mix of styles.”

To illustrate, he points out an inviting cream bouclé sofa bedecked with cushions in an ethnic print. “There’s a mix of styles trending,” he explains. “You take your grandmother’s rug and a flea market find and add a piece from, say, Zara Home.”

But how does this work in an Irish environment?

With an eye for our light quality, spaces and tastes is interior designer David O’Brien, whose own taste we saw on RTE’s Home of the Year 2021, and which happens to be as Pierre Frey describes - a mix of vintage with new.

There's subtle variety in boucle, from tweed style to herringbone (Natecru, Louison and Madeleine fabrics by La Maison Pierre Frey).

“I feel we want to create interesting spaces within our homes,” David says. “Adding layers of texture can really do this. Not only does it add a sense of cosiness but different textures can add visual interest and evoke feelings within a space. When you see a bouclé armchair, you are instantly drawn to sit in it. You anticipate how the chair will feel before you sit down, and you can’t help but rub the fabric.”

When it comes to the practicalities of deploying textured pieces at home, he adds, “While white and beige furniture looks fantastic, it is more suited to adult-only homes. Families with younger children, or pet owners, should consider more forgiving colours or patterned fabrics so that you are not worried about them getting stained by little fingers or paws and everyone can enjoy the pieces.”

As for the carpet trend, will he indulge?

“I’m still not a wall-to-wall carpet man myself,” he says. “I think the perfect combination for most rooms is a timeless hardwood floor combined with a mix of textured accessories - large rugs, throws. Over time this allows you to easily update your space without any major work by replacing these pieces.”