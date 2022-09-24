Darren Kennedy: 'My home is bright, colourful and eclectic'

I also believe in investing in a good sofa: I’ve got a grey fabric L-shaped Natuzzi sofa which I adore, it’s so comfortable because let’s face it, we spend a lot of time sitting on the sofa.
The second is tonic water, I always have fresh tonic water in the fridge.
She would do this purely by changing around the furniture and the soft furnishings.
Something I used to relish when I was growing up was, about three times a year, myself and my mam would set about rearranging the furniture in the living room and it felt like a completely new space — the energy was always renewed.
Secondly, a home is something that you grow into, it’s not like a cookie-cutter, click-your-fingers-and-it’s-all-done type of thing. I think that’s how you make your home or your space really personal — over time you decorate it completely and have those finishing touches, that’s when it begins to feel really special.
I have also done a couple of property shows which I always really enjoy because I love getting inside people’s homes and of course, my documentariesand because they were really personal which is a different type of beast but something I enjoy.
The Hive system is also a smart device that’s linked to certain plugs and lightbulbs and these are all things that can really help to reduce my electricity consumption in my home and make it smarter.
Even reducing your temperature by one degree can make a huge difference over a long period of time.
Right now I am hosting the "Imagine A Better Way" series from Bord Gais Energy. The series is filled with loads of interviews with industry experts on all things retrofitting and home energy upgrades and provides hints, tips, and tricks on how to make your home more energy efficient and in turn, save you some money. You can watch the entire series on YouTube or at Bordgaisenergy.ie.