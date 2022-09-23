Pink power as Cath Kidston offers vibrant interiors ideas 

It's a pastel-themed pop-up paradise in the middle of London — like a Marie Antoinette playhouse for the Instagram generation.

Cath Kidston’s signature roses, birds and butterflies have been guest-starring on everything from tablecloths to radios in homes across the globe, particularly from the Noughties onwards.

Now the London brand has developed a collection available exclusively for furniture maker DFS featuring a range of upholstered sofas, beds, accent chairs, chaise longues and footstools, each designed to bring “a pop of colour and joy into any room”, according to its creators.

Cath Kidston Printmaker Cuddler sofa in Kingdom Ditsy. Pictures: Will Sfakiotakis

The prints are hand-painted and aim to offer customers the chance to incorporate the Cath Kidston pattern into their home, whether that’s choosing a statement piece in a single print or layering a variety of patterns for a maximalist feel.

I’m in London’s Columbia Hotel to take a look around along with fellow members of the press and influencers from across Ireland and Britain.

We’re perching on the occasional chairs and sofas in these fairytale Petit Trianon-esque set pieces, complete with that iconic Cath Kidston wallpaper.

Lorraine Keane among those enjoying afternoon tea during the Cath Kidston/DFS launch.

More than a few sighs gust across the pretty teacups at the idea that these real-life mood boards will be whipped down after just this one day of Cinderella glory.

Cath Kidston creative director Holly Marler.

I’m keen to know what the designer behind it all loves most about seeing her vision brought to Technicolor life. “My favourite piece is the Painted Kingdom bed and statement chair,” says Holly Marler, Cath Kidston creative director.

“The print tells a magical story and each time you look again, a different detail and story unfolds. The print design is beautifully reflective of Cath Kidston’s heritage but ultimately modern within the current interior trends, paired with DFS craftsmanship.”

The new collection features re-mastered Cath Kidston prints including Forever Rose and Endless Love, together with the brand’s latest print designs, developed and hand-painted by creative director Holly, such as Strawberry Garden, Painted Kingdom and Summer Birds.

Stargazer chaise longue.

My own pick of the crop is the Cath Kidston Stargazer chaise longue — it’s the first piece I spy.

Probably because of its coral pink tone and, should someone ever decide to gift me one as a birthday, Christmas and “I-won-the-Lotto-and-look-what-I-got-just-for-you” present, I’d work my interiors around it.

I also want to know what sofas are on current buyers’ wish lists.

“Well, our customers’ hot favourite is the Painter patchwork sofa — one of mine too, as it has lots of character and charm,” says DFS head of upholstery Kellie Wyles.

This piece is "a simple yet sleek shape with elegant scroll arms and perfect proportions”, she adds. “The patchwork print inspired by the age-old art of quilting — timeless design and striking print,” says Kellie.

The Cath Kidston collection goes beyond traditional sofas alone and encourages you to introduce personality to any corner of the home —from living rooms and bedrooms through to secondary spaces such as hallways, conservatories, nurseries, and guest rooms, adds Kellie.

Cath Kidston Poise wing chair in Painted Kingdom.

The Poise wing chair in the whimsical Painted Kingdom print is the perfect addition to a nursery or children’s room, she says.

For unused corners, hallways, or smaller guest rooms, try adding the Gentle small chair in Button Spot design— its compact footprint is ideally suited to smaller spaces, while the striking polka dot print injects fun.

The Printmaker sofa offers a nod to mid-century style, thanks to its slender arms, elegant raised feet, and tufted bench-style seat cushion.

To make a real statement, opt for the Printmaker sofa in the Kingdom Ditsy print, a bright and colourful pattern featuring a flourish of roses that brings the wild beauty of the outside, inside. Pair with the heart-shaped Locket Love Heart stool to create an elegant yet playful feel.

The Flounce bed features a statement headboard inspired by the clouds, perfect for creating a bedroom made for drifting off.

“We’re continuing to draw inspiration from previous eras to bring a sense of comfort and nostalgia into our homes, and this collection, complete with the iconic Cath Kidston pattern fabrics, puts a fresh spin on traditional design influences,” adds Kellie.

“We’re seeing customers become more confident in expressing their personality in their interiors and we hope that this collection will offer pattern lovers as well as Cath Kidston fans the chance to bring their favourite prints to life in any corner of their home.

“The beauty of this range is that you can be as subtle or as bold as you like — you can introduce pattern with a single statement item such as an accent chair or footstool or go for the maximalist look by mixing and layering patterns across a number of pieces.”

Cath Kidston Painter three-seater sofa in Strawberry Garden Blue and Billow cube footstool in Painted Kingdom.

The fully recyclable print fabrics are Summer Birds, Endless Love Blue and Pink, Painted Kingdom, Patchwork and Love Letter.