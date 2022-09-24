Stylish 1932 saloon car and appetising antique furniture

Sheppards will offer more than 300 lots of furniture, 100 lots of Chinese ceramics, hundreds of paintings, mirrors and some architectural salvage
1932 Austin Six Saloon at Fonsie Mealy.

Des O’Sullivan

A 1932 AUSTIN Six Saloon, an exceptional pair of Buhl pier cabinets and a set of chairs once in the collection of the Dukes of Leinster at Leinster House are among the delights awaiting collectors at auctions around the country in the coming week.

The Chatsworth autumn fine art sale by Fonsie Mealy in Castlecomer next Tuesday and Wednesday will run concurrently with three days of sales from Hatherton House, Dartry, Dublin and other clients by Sheppards in Durrow on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Meantime, Aidan Foley’s three-day antique and home interior sale at Sixmilebridge gets going tomorrow.

An exceptional pair of 19th century Buhl pier cabinets at Sheppards.

The Austin Six at Fonsie Mealy is petrol driven and estimated at €10,000-€15,000. The sale includes a George III breakfront bookcase by Thomas Graham of Clonmel once in the collection of the Villiers-Stuart family (€6,000-€8,000) and a set of 18th-century giltwood armchairs in the manner of John Trotter (€4,000-€5,000).

Sheppards will offer more than 300 lots of furniture, 100 lots of Chinese ceramics, hundreds of paintings, mirrors and some architectural salvage. Appetising antique furniture includes a pair of exceptional 19th-century Buhl pier cabinets (€5,000-€8,000).

