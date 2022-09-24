Stylish 1932 saloon car and appetising antique furniture

A 1932 AUSTIN Six Saloon, an exceptional pair of Buhl pier cabinets and a set of chairs once in the collection of the Dukes of Leinster at Leinster House are among the delights awaiting collectors at auctions around the country in the coming week.

The Chatsworth autumn fine art sale by Fonsie Mealy in Castlecomer next Tuesday and Wednesday will run concurrently with three days of sales from Hatherton House, Dartry, Dublin and other clients by Sheppards in Durrow on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Meantime, Aidan Foley’s three-day antique and home interior sale at Sixmilebridge gets going tomorrow.